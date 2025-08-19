Texas Tech running back Quinten Joyner suffered a season-ending knee injury during a scrimmage on Saturday, coach Joey McGuire confirmed on his podcast Monday. Joyner, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from USC last December, was expected to be a key piece of the Red Raiders' offense. McGuire said it was a "noncontact" injury.

"I hate it so much for him, just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer and camp," McGuire said. "He has really come in here and been a pro, and we've asked him to do a lot of stuff that he has not done before. He's really taken to it, so it's unfortunate. I hate it for him. … He's such a great kid."

CBS Sports' Richard Johnson and Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Joyner's injury earlier Monday.

Joyner joined Texas Tech prior to spring practices with three seasons of eligibility remaining. He hails from Manor, Texas, the same high school that produced Texas Tech all-time rushing yards leader Tahj Brooks. Joyner rated as one of the top transfer portal running backs in the recent cycle, finishing at No. 9 nationally and No. 145 overall regardless of position by 247Sports.

Texas Tech, ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25, must now adjust its offensive plans without Joyner, who was expected to the team's top option at running back this season. With Joyner sidelined, sophomores Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams -- who combined to rush for 461 yards and three touchdowns on 82 carries last season behind Brooks -- will now move into more prominent roles in the offense. Williams and Dickey had 41 carries apiece last season with Williams totaling 236 yards and two scores and Dickey going for 225 yards and one score.

At USC, Joyner played two seasons, appearing in 17 games. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, he rushed for 478 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries, while also catching 12 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. His 567 all-purpose yards ranked fourth for the Trojans. Joyner's freshman season in 2023 included 18 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown, along with one reception for seven yards over five games.

Texas Tech, after investing heavily into its portal class this offseason, enters the season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12. The Red Raiders are co-favorites to win the league at FanDuel, listed at +550 alongside defending champions Arizona State and Kansas State and Utah.

The Red Raiders open the 2025 season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 30.