Ranking the 10 best secondaries in college football for 2026: Lots of good options, but Notre Dame is No. 1

A dominant secondary is a defensive coordinator's best friend. When a team has defensive backs who can hold up in man coverage, make plays on the football and erase explosive passing plays, it gives the entire defense a chance to dictate the game.

One elite cornerback can change a matchup, but the best secondaries are built on depth. Having multiple corners capable of holding their own, versatile safeties who can play downhill or over the top, and a dependable nickel defender allows defenses to disguise coverages and make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

These 10 teams don't just have one standout defensive back. Each possesses talent, versatility and depth in bunches. Here are the 10 best secondaries in college football.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish boast the nation's best secondary, led by the best cornerback in the country, Leonard Moore. Moore, who had a historic true freshman season in 2024 for the CFP runners-up, is an exceptional athlete who plays sticky coverage with consistent technique, outstanding quickness and excellent ball skills.

The field corner job will be a battle between Mark Zackery IV and transfer DJ McKinney. McKinney has the experience and reps in his favor, but Zackery is a talented young player. Christian Gray has the talent to play outside, though he is expected to open the season at nickel. Gray matches up well against running backs and tight ends in space and has a knack for finding the football, finishing last season with two interceptions.

Notre Dame also returns two of the nation's best safeties in Brauntae Johnson and Adon Shuler. Johnson is the Irish's top safety and a true ballhawk who finished the season with four interceptions and seven passes defended. He triggers quickly, delivers big hits and covers plenty of ground. Shuler possesses excellent range and enough versatility to contribute in run support near the line of scrimmage or play center field in coverage.

2. Miami Hurricanes

Miami lost impactful veterans Keionte Scott and Jackobe Thomas but 'The U' still has plenty of talent, led by corner O.J. Frederique. Frederique has lockdown ability and has continued to develop over the past two seasons, making him a potential riser in next year's NFL Draft.

Xavier Lucas enters his second season at Miami after defending eight passes and recording an interception a year ago. I expect him to take another step this fall, though he will face stiff competition from experienced, battle-tested Ethan O'Connor.

Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald made an immediate impact last season, recording six interceptions despite limited playing time. He looks like a future star with his ball skills and playmaking instincts. Zechariah Poyser returns at free safety after fitting seamlessly into the defense last season, displaying good range, the ability to close space quickly and physicality in run support.

Omar Thornton takes over Scott's role at nickel and is one of the prospects I'm most excited to watch on this loaded defense. Thornton is a physical defender with a skill set similar to Scott's at one of the most important positions in Corey Hetherman's attacking scheme.

3. Oregon Ducks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built another outstanding secondary that should benefit from what could be one of the nation's best defensive lines.

Corner Brandon Finney Jr. headlines the group after looking like a future star as a full-time freshman starter. Long and athletic, Finney runs well and consistently plays through receivers' hands at the catch point. He finished last season with 11 passes defended and three interceptions.

Ify Obidegwu returns opposite Finney after a solid first year as a starter, recording six passes defended and an interception.

Koi Perich headlines the safety room after arriving from Minnesota to replace Dillon Thieneman. Perich excels in run support while covering plenty of ground with impressive range. Boundary safety Aaron Flowers is an underrated prospect who made a major impact against the run, recording 70 tackles while adding three passes defended and an interception.

Carl Williams IV is expected to get the first opportunity at nickel after logging only five snaps last season at Baylor. Williams produced during his previous two seasons, but Peyton Woodyard and incoming freshman Davon Benjamin should push him throughout camp.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

The strength of Alabama's 2026 team is a a star-studded secondary with an excellent blend of youth and experience, led by cornerback Zabien Brown.

Brown is a ballhawk and playmaker with outstanding size and change-of-direction ability. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season, added six pass breakups and excels in press coverage while matching up against opponents' top receivers.

Dijon Lee Jr. starts opposite Brown after recording two interceptions and seven passes defended a year ago. The 6-foot-4 Lee looks like an Alabama defensive back from the Nick Saban era; his size and length help him react quickly and deliver big hits when playing zone coverage.

Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb return at safety. Hubbard is a throwback defender who impacts every phase of the game. He has a nose for the football, finishing with four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 79 tackles. Hubbard is also an effective blitzer who sets the edge and brings physicality in run support.

Sabb is a savvy veteran who started for Michigan in the 2023 national championship against Washington. He has battled injuries but remains a talented playmaker. Red Morgan is expected to start at nickel after showing tremendous promise in both phases. He has a bright future and brings plenty of pop despite his smallish size at 6-foot and under 190 pounds.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

This Georgia secondary should be difficult to attack if the Bulldogs generate a consistent pass rush.

Former elite recruit Ellis Robinson IV headlines the group with the length NFL teams covet and outstanding ball skills after recording four interceptions last season. Robinson can play press coverage but is at his best in zone, where his instincts allow him to break quickly on the football. Despite his lean frame, he is also willing to fill the alley in run support.

Demello Jones projects to start opposite Robinson. Jones is long, fast and athletic but will be pushed throughout camp by transfer Gentry Williams.

KJ Bolden headlines the safety room as one of the nation's most productive defensive backs. Though slightly undersized, Bolden possesses outstanding range, a quick trigger and excellent ball skills. He can line up at multiple spots across the secondary.

Ja'Marley Riddle and Rasean Dinkins are expected to battle for the free safety job, and both talented defenders should carve out meaningful roles in the defense. Khalil Barnes, a transfer from Clemson, is an experienced safety who will play nickel and be an upgrade at that position for the Dawgs.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes annually field one of the nation's stingiest secondaries, and this season should be no different.

Nickel Zach Lutmer headlines the group. Lutmer is a fierce tackler who plays aggressively in run support and finished last season with three interceptions and 10 passes defended. His instincts allow him to impact multiple areas of Iowa's defense, and he is also an effective blitzer off the edge.

Three-year starter Deshaun Lee returns at corner. He's a physical defender in run support who consistently plays the football well in the air, recording a career-high three interceptions last season. Jaylen Watson is expected to open the year opposite Lee after showing steady development over the past two seasons. Young defensive backs Jacob Wallace and Rashad Godfrey Jr. should also carve out meaningful roles as Iowa looks to get their beaks wet.

The Hawkeyes addressed the backend through the transfer portal with Tyler Brown and Anthony Hawkins. Brown was productive against the run at James Madison and added an interception last season. Hawkins arrives from Villanova after a dominant year but will face a significant jump in competition in the Big Ten. Xavier Styles should also factor into the safety rotation.

7. Utah Utes

Utah has long been known for producing outstanding defenses, and with longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley taking over as head coach, expect another strong secondary.

Safety Jackson Bennee headlines the unit after recording four interceptions and nine passes defended last season. Bennee has excellent hands and players with a ballhawk mentality. He impacts every phase of the defense and is one of my favorite safeties in the entire country.

The wonderfully-named Rabbit Evans returns at strong safety after injuries limited him for much of last year. Evans put together a solid 2024 campaign and should provide a major boost now that he's healthy. Nate Ritchie adds experienced depth at safety.

Utah's cornerback room is just as talented. Elijah Davis leads the group after returning both of his interceptions for touchdowns last season. Davis can play man coverage but thrives in zone, reacting quickly to the football. Transfers Elijah Reed and James Chenault will battle for the opposite starting job. Both recorded two interceptions last season, though I expect Chenault to earn the nod after an impressive year at South Florida. Reed enters with extensive experience, logging 951 career snaps.

Rock Caldwell is expected to start at nickel. Injuries limited him to just 106 snaps last season, but his instincts and range give him the potential to become a difference-maker.

8. Oklahoma Sooners

This secondary has a chance to be the best Brent Venables has assembled in Norman.

Three starters return, led by Eli Bowen, who is my favorite player in the group despite lacking the prototypical size and length most SEC programs covet. Bowen is a versatile ballhawk with fluid hips who thrives in zone coverage, where he can bait quarterbacks and break quickly on the football. Bigger receivers can occasionally outmuscle him, but he remains a reliable tackler for his size.

Courtland Guillory is expected to start opposite Bowen after an impressive freshman season in which he defended seven passes. He looks like another future star.

Peyton Bowen earned All-SEC honors last season and continues to develop into one of the conference's most complete safeties. He recorded two interceptions and seven passes defended while proving capable of impacting every phase of the defense. Michael Boganowski gained valuable experience a year ago but needs to take another step this fall. Omarion Robinson should push him throughout camp.

Reggie Powers III returns as the projected starter at nickel. Powers is a force against the run and closes space quickly in the open field.

9. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M's talented secondary is led by future NFL safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe.

Both possess tremendous upside, though there is still room for improvement. Brooks covers plenty of ground in coverage but remains inconsistent as an open-field tackler. Ratcliffe has the size, length and athleticism NFL teams covet, though he didn't produce at the same level in 2025 that he did the previous season. I expect him to bounce back in 2026 and reestablish himself as one of the SEC's top safeties. If he reaches his ceiling, Ratcliffe is the most talented defensive back on the roster.

Dezz Ricks returns at corner after showing the ability to play sticky coverage while recording six pass breakups last season. He changes direction well and consistently attacks the football in the air.

Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III is expected to start opposite Ricks after playing just 19 snaps last season. Gibson produced during his previous two SEC seasons but should face competition from Julio Humphrey, who has logged 436 coverage snaps in the conference. Tawfiq Byard is another name to watch after productive stops at Colorado and South Florida.

Jordan Shaw projects to start at nickel after finishing last season on a high note. While he didn't quite match the level he reached at Washington in 2024, Shaw reacts quickly, delivers big hits and plays with the physicality coaches want at the position.

10. BYU Cougars

BYU brings back three starters from a secondary that is consistently well coached and often overlooked in the pass-heavy Big 12.

Corner Evan Johnson headlines the group after recording five interceptions and eight passes defended last season. Johnson is a true ballhawk with the press-man ability, smooth backpedal and ball skills that should eventually earn him an NFL opportunity.

Therrian Alexander III is expected to start opposite Johnson after a solid first season in the lineup. Alexander has good size and length and finished the year with six passes defended and an interception.

Faletau Satuala is a massive free safety who looks more like a future NFL linebacker. He combines strong ball skills with a high football IQ, showing an advanced understanding of route concepts and offensive tendencies. Satuala recorded three interceptions and forced two fumbles last season, making him one of the Big 12's most intriguing defenders.

Raider Damuni returns at strong safety after banking valuable experience over the past few seasons and adding an interception last year.

Jonathan Kabeya is projected to start at nickel after an early-season injury slowed his development in 2025. Kabeya struggled at times but is the player who could elevate this secondary from very good to elite if he takes the next step.