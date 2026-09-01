ACC quarterback rooms look considerably different entering the 2026 season, and several late decisions have finally brought the league's pecking order into focus.

Clemson is turning to veteran Christopher Vizzina over Tait Reynolds, while Virginia Tech has named Ethan Grunkemeyer its starter in a pivotal year for the Hokies. Grunkemeyer has a bit more runway before being tested than Vizzina, who goes into a hornet's nest Saturday night at LSU.

The conference's biggest offseason headline, however, belongs to Miami and prized portal addition Darian Mensah, whose arm talent and fit in Coral Gables give the Hurricanes legitimate national championship upside.

From proven veterans and dangerous dual-threats to first-time starters facing immediate pressure, the ACC's quarterback hierarchy offers plenty of intrigue. Here is our ranking of every projected starter across the conference entering Week 1 of the 2026 season.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah feels tailor-made for Shannon Dawson's offense at Miami, a scheme built around vertical shots, quick decisions and allowing quarterbacks to distribute the football to premier athletes in space. Mensah's poise, downfield accuracy and experience operating from the pocket should give the Hurricanes an immediate answer at the position without sacrificing explosiveness.

Miami has enjoyed success with transfer quarterbacks under Mario Cristobal, but Mensah's ceiling may be the highest yet, given his physical traits and proven production at Tulane and Duke. If the new-look offensive line holds up, he has everything needed to become Cristobal's best portal quarterback and lead a legitimate national championship run as a lead Heisman hopeful.

Inside Miami's high-stakes pursuit of QB Darian Mensah, and the transfer portal saga that followed Chris Hummer

2. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Kevin Jennings has everything needed to lead as a top dual-threat this season, especially given his experience directing SMU's offense in meaningful games. He led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has remained a reliable veteran presence through consecutive seasons. Jennings is dangerous because defenses must account for his ability to extend plays, create on designed runs and deliver accurately downfield.

Jennings has already experienced championship pressure and understands how to respond when possessions matter most. With SMU's renovated personnel and familiar scheme around him, Jennings has a legitimate path to owning the conference spotlight again.

3. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

This former five-star recruit has a real chance to emerge as the ACC's best pure passer this season after flashing rare poise and arm talent as a true freshman at California. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele already showed he can attack every level of the field, create outside structure and handle pressure without playing rushed. The next step is consistency, but another offseason of development should sharpen his processing and command. Cal has a quarterback capable of elevating everyone around him, and if Sagapolutele cuts down the mistakes and limits sacks, he could become the conference's most dangerous pure thrower quickly.

4. CJ Bailey, NC State

Perhaps this is a bit unfair to CJ Bailey after he came in at No. 2 during the spring, but the first start of his junior season last weekend did not go as planned. In fact, it was one of the worst performances of his career as a multi-year starter and left much to be desired for an offense replacing a couple of starters up front, both leading pass-catchers and Hollywood Smothers in the backfield. There's a lot to like about Bailey's skill set and his proven production, but that was a rocky start to NC State's 2026 campaign and dark-horse ACC title hopes.

5. Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

What the Panthers needed most last season was stability, and Mason Heintschel has provided it with improved command, confidence and an ability to keep the offense on schedule as he matured as a freshman. Pat Narduzzi does not need reckless quarterback play to win games, particularly with the Panthers' defensive identity. Heintschel gives Pittsburgh a dependable centerpiece who can make timely throws, limit mistakes and elevate the players around him. That development changes Pitt's entire outlook offensively and is the primary reason the Panthers went to great lengths to retain him this offseason.

6. Beau Pribula, Virginia

Beau Pribula only attempted 11 passes during Virginia's drubbing of NC State, but was efficient with nine completions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. With a QBR of 96.6 against the Wolfpack, Pribula was essentially perfect behind a top-end offensive line performance. He rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries, including numerous chain-movers during a 12-minute scoring drive in the second half. Keeping Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, healthy throughout will be the challenge for the Cavaliers this fall.

7. Steve Angeli, Syracuse

Perhaps the most intriguing signal caller in the conference, Steve Angeli, returns as a comeback player of the year candidate after last season's promising start was interrupted by injury. Before going down, Angeli showed the confidence, accuracy and command needed to elevate Syracuse's offense with 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns in four starts. The expectation now is for the former Notre Dame transfer to recapture that early momentum and remain available following his return from a torn Achilles.

8. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

Expectations surrounding Grunkemeyer are substantial in James Franklin's first season at Virginia Tech, especially given the program's need for immediate stability at quarterback. Grunkemeyer isn't a superstar yet, but he showed enough command and poise at Penn State last season and throughout the offseason to make the Hokies' staff feel good about him at the controls.

Consistently creating manageable situations is what will make this Virginia Tech offense go at the quarterback spot. Franklin has a strong history of developing quarterbacks and building around their strengths.

9. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

The true definition of a wild-card, there's not much in between this fall for this Ohio State transfer. Lincoln Kienholz brings considerable upside to the Cardinals after spending the past couple of years waiting behind established quarterbacks with the Buckeyes. The talent has never been the question.

Kienholz is athletic, throws well on the move and possesses enough arm strength to stretch defenses. What remains unknown is how quickly he can command Jeff Brohm's offense and respond under weekly pressure. Louisville is betting on traits and development, and if everything clicks, Kienholz could become an ACC breakout star as the featured face of a contender.

10. Christopher Vizzina, Clemson

Vizzina could not ask for a larger stage for his first career start after Dabo Swinney picked the veteran over Tait Reynolds. Saturday night at LSU provides an immediate opportunity to change the perception of Clemson's offense and to prove he can handle the pressure in one of college football's loudest environments. Vizzina does not need to be spectacular, but he must play decisively, protect the football and create enough explosive plays to give Clemson a chance in Baton Rouge.

11. Walker Eget, Duke

Manny Diaz and Duke chase another ACC Championship this season, but there's no Mensah to carry them to Charlotte. The Blue Devils must get timely production from Walker Eget, a San Jose State transfer who played in 27 games over five seasons with the Spartans, completing 421 of 730 passes for 5,563 yards, 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Duke has built a dependable identity under Diaz, and Eget's job is to protect it. Another conference run is realistic, at least in the upper tier, if Eget -- a late add this spring following Mensah's exit to Miami -- can make plays.

12. Billy Edwards Jr., North Carolina

Bobby Petrino can get the most out of Billy Edwards Jr. by leaning into his toughness, mobility and comfort operating an efficient, controlled passing game. North Carolina's opening win over TCU showed the partnership has promise without requiring Edwards to carry the offense. Petrino should continue to move the pocket, incorporate designed quarterback runs and create manageable throws off play action. If Edwards protects the football and consistently converts on third down, his experience gives the Tar Heels exactly what they need offensively.

13. Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech

As long as those in Atlanta aren't expecting a Haynes King clone from Day 1, Alberto Mendoza is potentially a difference-making fill-in following one of the program's all-time legends. His transfer from Indiana gives Georgia Tech an intriguing answer to a new offense following offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's departure to Florida. Mendoza arrives with valuable experience, but he only had 24 attempts last season as his brother's backup with the Hoosiers. Like most first-year starters in the ACC under center, the expectation is for him to distribute accurately and avoid giveaways.

14. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

Now 6-18 overall as a starter at various programs, Ashton Daniels' first start at Florida State provided an encouraging glimpse of what the Seminoles need from their offense this fall. He managed pressure and delivered enough timely plays to keep the unit moving during the win over New Mexico State. That must become the weekly standard, and Florida State will likely need even more as the schedule stiffens. Efficiency is vital in Mike Norvell's offense, which will be primarily run-focused with Ousmane Kromah and others back there.

15. Davis Warren, Stanford

Davis Warren's career-best performance in Stanford's season-opening win over Hawaii was an encouraging start for the veteran quarterback under first-year coach Tavita Pritchard. Warren brings experience and needed stability to a Cardinal offense still hammering out its identity under a new regime. The expectation is for him to operate with veteran leadership and keep Stanford competitive late in games. If that opening performance becomes the standard, the Cardinal may considerably exceed outside expectations this season.

16. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Gio Lopez gets another opportunity to prove he can become a dependable ACC starter after battling inconsistency last season at North Carolina. The talent remains evident, particularly his mobility and ability to create when plays break down. Wake Forest needs Lopez to improve his processing, protect the football and avoid the damaging stretches that previously stalled momentum. Some of that had to do with being in a system that never quite worked in Chapel Hill.

17. Mason McKenzie, Boston College

Mason McKenzie assumes Boston College's starting role with an opportunity to stabilize an offense facing considerable preseason uncertainty. His placement at the bottom of the ACC quarterback rankings reflects the unknowns, not necessarily a lack of ability. McKenzie has limited proven production compared to the league's established starters and must show he can consistently create to move up the ranks. In his only start last fall as a transfer, McKenzie accounted for 290 total yards and three touchdowns during a 35-28 loss to New Hampshire.