Nine college football teams have made it to Week 7 without a loss, but getting to December unbeaten is a mammoth obstacle for most considering the opponents left on the slate.

With the first CFP selection committee rankings a few weeks away, those unblemished teams inside the top 10 and a few outside the national title conversation have a couple more games to establish resumes and further separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

We're expecting multiple SEC and Big Ten three-loss teams to be in the final CFP at-large discussion later this season, so taking a loss -- or two -- down the stretch will not be season-deflating necessarily.

During a season filled with parity, don't envision multiple perfect teams in the playoff bracket. The path gets considerably more demanding from here after five previously-unbeaten teams went down in Week 6: Alabama, Duke, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Pitt and Texas.

Here's a glance at the nine unblemished teams left and who they may lose to in the coming weeks.

1. Georgia (No. 1 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: at Ole Miss, Nov. 7

Could the Bulldogs go to Oxford in a few weeks with a fierce rushing attack and bludgeon a defense that has underperformed this season? It's possible, but this offense for the Rebels has picked up yards in chunks against Kirby Smart over the last three meetings, including last season's 39-34 victory in the CFP, and won't be intimidated by Georgia's defense.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss believe this is a matchup they can win, especially if they turn it into a game decided by explosive plays. Making Georgia's secondary uncomfortable is top priority, something Alabama failed to do enough of during Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs. Georgia's had three unbeaten regular seasons under Smart and twice went on to win the national championship during those years. Is this top-ranked team as good as those 2021, 2022 and 2023 squads?

2. Miami (No. 3 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: I don't see it

There seems to be a widespread assumption that the Hurricanes will run into a buzzsaw in South Bend next month given Miami's lack of schedule strength up to this point, but what if the inverse happens? Miami ranks No. 1 nationally in total offense and No. 6 in total defense, numbers that include road wins over Wake Forest and Clemson. The Hurricanes have the front-seven defensively to combat what Notre Dame does best, while also being armed with a quarterback who's playing more efficiently (84.2% completion rate, 15 touchdowns, no interceptions) than anyone at the position this fall.

Unless Mario Cristobal's team suffers an unexpected upset in ACC play prior to playing Notre Dame next month, that's going to be the single most impactful matchup the rest of the season in terms of CFP positioning. Unlike Miami, the Fighting Irish will come in tested against a fellow top-10 since they play BYU this coming weekend.

3. Notre Dame (No. 2 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: Miami, Nov. 7

A trip to Provo to take on BYU and a neutral-site affair with Navy are the only two matchups standing between the Fighting Irish and the most anticipated home game in years against Miami on Nov. 7. Marcus Freeman had an interesting answer to a question about his preseason mantra "leave no doubt" following Saturday's 51-point drubbing of Stanford. This is a squad, at least right now, that appears to be playing with a laser-sharp focus after failing to reach the CFP last season.

"What does leave no doubt mean? I've said this a couple times, but it's not a -- it's not a destination," Freeman said. "It's a reminder to take advantage and leave no doubt with what you've been given. That's this moment. That's what we have right in front of us. We use this as a trigger to stay in the moment, make the most of this opportunity that we have right now, and that's what we'll continue to do.

"As we get ready for next week (at BYU), the same thing, like leave no doubt on a Monday. Leave no doubt in that meeting that we found a way to get better. And that's how we use that. It's a reminder to really do what's best for you, and that's to stay in the moment and make sure you maximize every moment that you have."

4. Indiana (No. 5 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: Ohio State, Oct. 17

Indiana's unbeaten run hits its toughest checkpoint Saturday against the Buckeyes and this is where the Hoosiers finally take a loss, even at home. It almost happened over the weekend at Nebraska, but Curt Cignetti's team turned back a 17-6 deficit in the fourth-quarter to prevail for consecutive win No. 22. Ohio State can challenge Indiana downfield in ways previous opponents haven't with Jeremiah Smith on the outside.

Indiana has earned its place in the playoff conversation, but the Buckeyes have the personnel to expose margins that winning often hides. The Hoosiers can't afford empty possessions against this offense, at least not as many as they had against the Huskers. Eventually, Smith delivers the explosive play that changes the game. That's the difference. Not to mention everyone inside the Ohio State locker room has been replaying last season's loss to Indiana in the Big Ten final on repeat since the Buckeyes put to bed Saturday's win over Maryland.

5. Utah (No. 11 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: at Arizona, Nov. 14

Consecutive 170-yard, two-touchdown outings from running back Wayshawn Parker to open Big 12 play has pushed Utah ahead of fellow league unbeatens BYU and Texas Tech in these rankings, but arguments for the Cougars and Red Raiders are allowed. Utah or BYU is guaranteed to catch a loss a few weeks from now when these teams meet in Salt Lake City. That one will mark Utah's 101st consecutive sellout at Rice-Eccles Stadium and will offer the Utes a second opportunity at a nationally-ranked win (with Houston coming Oct. 24).

It's imperative toward CFP hopes that Utah finds victories in those two matchups since the trip to Arizona in mid-November is a prime upset spot. The Wildcats have won four straight -- convincingly -- since a loss at BYU in Week 2. Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita has 16 touchdown passes in six games up to this point and if there's a weak spot within Utah's defense, it's explosive plays given up in the passing game.

6. BYU (No. 8 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: Notre Dame, Oct. 17

Coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars don't care how it looks as long as the job gets done. That's the business-like mentality of this season's BYU team, a group trying to navigate the next month of the season without leading rusher LJ Martin.

The Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, Martin suffered a lower-body injury last week against TCU and is expected to miss the next four to six weeks for the Cougars. After Martin was the driving force in last season's run to a conference title game appearance, he was averaging 7.8 yards per carry this fall before being sidelined.

What does this mean for the Cougars? For an offense that already has issues generating explosives, not having their top weapon available for next weekend's seismic tilt with Notre Dame is worrisome. BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker and fellow running back Sione Moa missed the win over Iowa State in Week 6 as well and getting those guys back for the Fighting Irish is paramount toward staying unbeaten.

7. UCLA (No. 12 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: at Michigan, Nov. 21

A West Coast contender walking into Ann Arbor in late November with its playoff seeding hanging in the balance? If the weather turns ugly and Michigan makes it a street fight like Kyle Whittingham and the program's physical mantra wants, UCLA could have a problem here. Coach Bob Chesney has earned a ton of national respect this season, parlaying last year's success at JMU into immediate relevancy with the Bruins.

And while we're picking UCLA to win its next five games before running into trouble at Michigan, keep an eye on a developing situation involving quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He left Saturday's win at Oregon with a leg injury and if he's unavailable for Wisconsin next, UCLA will be on upset alert against the streaking Badgers. UCLA entered our CFP projection for the first time this season on Sunday and if the Bruins finish 11-1 overall, should get a first-round home game at the Rose Bowl.

8. Texas Tech (No. 10 in AP poll)

Projected first loss: at Oklahoma State, Nov. 14

It's rare for a top-12 team to being flying under the radar a bit nearing midseason, but that's the situation the Red Raiders find themselves in approaching Saturday's Week 7 matchup with Arizona State. Coach Joey McGuire's team should handle their business in league play until the road to another Big 12 Championship hits a pothole in Stillwater, where Oklahoma State has a chance to hand Texas Tech its first loss and scramble the conference race.

Slow starts have marred Texas Tech's offense this season, but nobody's been able to take advantage yet. Falling behind early against the Cowboys would spell doom and threaten the Big 12's hopes of getting two teams in the CFP bracket. That one becomes especially dangerous for the Red Raiders if Oklahoma State wins its next four games and enters that matchup 8-1 overall and inside the top 15.

9. James Madison (NR in AP poll)

Projected first loss: at Appalachian State, Oct. 22

Billy Napier could get to the CFP to cap his first season in the Group of Six after never sniffing the bracket in the SEC. Imagine that.

The Dukes were taken to the wire Saturday night at Georgia Southern as second-half adjustments erased a one-score deficit and pushed JMU to 6-0. The favorites in the Sun Belt, the Dukes go to Appalachian State on Oct. 22, the first of three consecutive featured Thursday night matchups that will likely determine this team's placement in the first CFP rankings. Coach Dowell Loggains and the Mountaineers are going to make it tough in JMU's quest toward perfection and a second straight CFP appearance for the program.