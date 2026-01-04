The 2025-26 College Football Playoff semifinals are set and there's a strong chance we'll get a first-time national champion on Jan. 19. Of the four remaining teams in this season's CFP, only Miami -- which last won it all in 2001 -- has reached college football's summit before. Indiana has a chance to become college football's first 16-0 national champion if the Hoosiers close the deal, joining 2018 Clemson, 2019 LSU, 2020 Alabama, 2022 Georgia and 2023 Michigan as the only unblemished champions in the playoff era.

Including this year's crop, we're now up to 48 playoff semifinalists since the CFP's inception in 2014 and with that in mind, we're ranking every College Football Playoff semifinalist from No. 1 to No. 48.

The jury's still out on where this season's four playoff semifinalists will ultimately fall in these rankings, but we've slotted them anyway to give you a sense of where they could move up — or down — based on potential finishes later this month:

48. 2015 Michigan State (12-2)

Result: Lost to Alabama 38-0 in semifinal at Cotton Bowl

After narrow wins over Michigan and Ohio State and a close call against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Spartans advanced to the playoff behind quarterback Connor Cook. They ran into a Nick Saban buzzsaw in Alabama, which went on to beat Clemson 45-40 in the national championship game. The 2015 season marked one of Mark Dantonio's six 10-win campaigns at Michigan State.

47. 2016 Washington (12-2)

Result: Lost to Alabama 24-7 in semifinal at Peach Bowl

As the No. 4 seed, the Huskies were tasked with facing then-unbeaten SEC champion Alabama in the Georgia Dome, where their high-scoring offense was finally slowed by a worthy adversary. Jake Browning threw 43 touchdown passes in 2016 for the Pac-12 champions, while Myles Gaskin rushed for 1,373 yards under third-year coach Chris Petersen.

46. 2020 Notre Dame (10-2)

Result: Lost to Alabama 31-14 in semifinal at Rose Bowl

After starting the COVID-shortened season with 10 straight wins, the Fighting Irish lost a rematch to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game but still reached the playoff as the final team in the field. Their reward was a lopsided loss to Alabama and the nation's top offense. Brian Kelly's 47-40 double-overtime home win over Clemson during the regular season stood as one of the best victories of his tenure at Notre Dame.

45. 2021 Cincinnati (13-1)

Result: Lost to Alabama 27-6 in semifinal at Cotton Bowl

The Bearcats made playoff history in 2021 by becoming the first Group of Five team selected to the four-team field. Anchored by an elite secondary that included multiple future draft picks and all-conference quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati ran through AAC play unbeaten and secured a marquee nonconference victory with a road win at Notre Dame.

44. 2024 Penn State (13-3)

Result: lost to Notre Dame 27-24 in semifinal at Orange Bowl

Playoff wins over SMU and Boise State gave Penn State a chance to reach the national championship with a victory over Notre Dame, but it fell short in one of the playoff era's best semifinals. Six of the Nittany Lions' games during the 2024 season were decided by one possession, including losses to Ohio State and Oregon in the Big Ten title game, before making their postseason run under veteran coach James Franklin.

43. 2025 Miami (12-2)

Result: TBD | vs. Ole Miss in CFP semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

The Hurricanes have a chance to rise quickly in these rankings with a win over the Rebels next week, but for now, this elite defensive squad stays put. Failing to reach the ACC title game after regular-season losses to Louisville and SMU made Miami's playoff run difficult to comprehend, especially after earning "last team in" status on Selection Sunday. But after winning the program's biggest game in 23 years with a New Year's Eve upset of second-seeded Ohio State, the mission isn't over for a team riding a six-game winning streak.

42. 2019 Oklahoma (12-2)

Result: Lost to LSU 63-28 in semifinal at Peach Bowl

Lincoln Riley once again tapped the transfer portal for his starting quarterback, landing Alabama graduate Jalen Hurts and riding him to Heisman finalist honors and another Big 12 title. With help from stars like linebacker Kenneth Murray and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma had more than enough firepower to reach the playoff. But the Sooners were embarrassed by top-ranked and unbeaten LSU in the Peach Bowl, where Joe Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in the first half.

41. 2014 Florida State (13-1)

Result: Lost to Oregon 59-20 in semifinal at Rose Bowl

The Seminoles' 29-game winning streak came to a crashing end against Oregon in the CFP semifinals at the Rose Bowl. Jameis Winston -- who later became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft -- won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2013, then threw 18 interceptions during his sophomore season while still leading Florida State back to the playoff. The Seminoles navigated their 2014 ACC slate unbeaten thanks to several comeback wins after falling behind by multiple touchdowns.

40. 2018 Notre Dame (12-1)

Result: Lost to Clemson 30-3 in semifinal at Cotton Bowl

After an unbeaten regular season that included four wins over ranked teams and five decided by a single possession, Notre Dame met its match against No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. Brandon Wimbush opened the season as the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback before being benched after Week 3 in favor of Ian Book. Brian Kelly was named the AP national coach of the year after guiding the program to its best record since 2012.

39. 2016 Ohio State (11-2)

Result: Lost to Clemson 31-0 in semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State's memorable double-overtime win over then-No. 3 Michigan in the season finale was enough to push the Buckeyes into the playoff, where they fell to eventual national champion Clemson. Anchored offensively by J.T. Barrett and Mike Weber, Ohio State reached 11 wins despite losing several stars from the previous year, including Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Braxton Miller, Joey Bosa and Eli Apple.

38. 2025 Oregon (13-1)

Result: TBD | vs. Indiana in semifinal at Peach Bowl

Dan Lanning is now 48-7 as a coach following Thursday's quarterfinal win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, recording the playoff's third-ever shutout. The Ducks forced several turnovers and dominated the Big 12 champions, neutralizing one of the nation's top offenses. Oregon has now won eight straight games entering the semifinals, dating back to a 30-20 loss at Indiana on Oct. 11.

37. 2021 Michigan (12-2)

Result: Lost to Georgia 34-11 in semifinal at Orange Bowl

Michigan won its first Big Ten Championship under Jim Harbaugh and the program's first since 2004 behind a physical, defense-driven team. Aidan Hutchinson earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, was a first-team All-American and finished as a Heisman runner-up. On the other side of the ball, the offensive line captured the Joe Moore Award. The Wolverines ran out of gas against Georgia and the Bulldogs captured their first national title under Kirby Smart a few weeks later.

36. 2023 Alabama (12-2)

Result: Lost to Michigan 27-20 in semifinal at Rose Bowl

Nick Saban's swan song with Alabama ended on fourth-and-goal in Pasadena against Harbaugh's eventual national champion Wolverines in a wild Rose Bowl. No one knew it would be Saban's final game, as he retired a week later. The Crimson Tide won 11 straight games after an early-season loss to Texas, reaching the playoff as the final team in after beating top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and edging out unbeaten ACC champion Florida State for the final spot in the four-team field.

35. 2018 Oklahoma (12-2)

Result: Lost to Alabama 45-34 in semifinal at Orange Bowl

Kyler Murray captured Oklahoma's second straight Heisman Trophy after Baker Mayfield won it the previous season, but the Sooners' strong second season under Lincoln Riley ended with a thud against top-ranked Alabama. Murray powered an offense that averaged a nation-leading 48.4 points and 570.3 yards per game. Oklahoma crushed nationally ranked West Virginia and Texas down the stretch to secure the No. 4 seed.

34. 2015 Oklahoma (11-2)

Result: Lost to Clemson 37-17 in semifinal at Orange Bowl

Bob Stoops coached one more season after this season, which ended with a disappointing loss to Clemson in Miami. With first-year offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley calling plays, Stoops and Oklahoma won the Big 12 behind sophomore quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw for 3,700 yards and 36 touchdowns -- career lows in both categories over his three-year run as the Sooners' starter.

33. 2023 Texas (12-2)

Result: Lost to Washington 37-31 in semifinal at Sugar Bowl

Strong nonconference scheduling helped the Longhorns in 2023, as a September win over Alabama propelled Texas to the playoff as the No. 3 seed after winning the Big 12. Quinn Ewers had a few chances in the end zone against Washington in the semifinals, but it wasn't to be. The season signaled that Texas was "back" in Sarkisian's third year and set the stage for another playoff semifinal appearance the following season.

32. 2017 Clemson (12-2)

Result: Lost to Alabama 24-6 in semifinal at Sugar Bowl

The Tigers beat six ranked teams -- including South Carolina and ACC runner-up Miami -- on their way to the Sugar Bowl as the playoff's No. 1 seed before eventual national champion Alabama shut down Clemson's offense. Quarterback Kelly Bryant transferred the following September after 18 starts. He called his demotion in favor of then-true freshman five-star Trevor Lawrence "a slap in the face."

31. 2024 Texas (13-3)

Result: Lost to Ohio State 28-14 in semifinal at Cotton Bowl

The season was filled with thrilling finishes for the Longhorns -- including a double-overtime playoff win over Big 12 champion Arizona State, an overtime loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and a heartbreaking fumble-return touchdown loss to Ohio State in the CFP semifinals. Ewers, a former Ohio State transfer, finished his Texas career with consecutive playoff semifinal appearances, cementing his legacy on the Forty Acres.

30. 2023 Washington (14-1)

Result: lost to Michigan 34-13 in CFP Championship Game

Kalen DeBoer's rise to national prominence was complete with Michael Penix at quarterback. The Huskies ran roughshod through the Pac-12 as college football's second unbeaten (behind Michigan). Washington beat six ranked teams -- including five by seven points or less -- and became the first team to go undefeated in Pac-12 play since the league expanded to 12 teams in 2011.

29. 2022 Ohio State (11-2)

Result: Lost to Georgia 42-41 in semifinal at Peach Bowl

For a team that failed to beat Michigan or win a national title in Columbus, this was one of Ryan Day's best squads. Ohio State held a two-touchdown lead against Georgia in Atlanta after CJ Stroud shredded the nation's top-rated defense with several big throws in a 348-yard performance. But Stetson Bennett's 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds left gave the Bulldogs a narrow win.

28. 2020 Clemson (10-2)

Result: Lost to Ohio State 49-28 in semifinal at Sugar Bowl

As the preseason No. 1, the Tigers won their first seven games before Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID and missed two starts, including a double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. Clemson won the rematch in the ACC Championship Game to secure a playoff berth but fell to Justin Fields and Ohio State a year after the Tigers had beaten the Buckeyes in a similar postseason setting.

27. 2025 Ole Miss (13-1)

Result: TBD | vs. Miami in semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

Hats off to Rebels coach Pete Golding, who has guided the team to consecutive postseason wins and is now one victory from the national championship game. Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss is one of college football's standout stories of the season and now has a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia to add to his résumé. The program has shown in the portal era that elite-level success is possible with annual roster turnover, provided the right blend of leadership, coaching and execution is in place.

26. 2020 Ohio State (7-1)

Result: Lost to Alabama 52-24 in CFP Championship Game

The Buckeyes didn't play their first game until late October this season due to pandemic protocols, and their annual rivalry with Michigan was canceled as well. After defeating Clemson in the playoff semifinals behind six touchdown passes and 385 yards from Justin Fields in New Orleans, Ohio State fell to Devonta Smith and Alabama in Miami in a game that wasn't competitive after the Crimson Tide's 28-point second quarter.

25. 2024 Notre Dame (14-2)

Result: Lost to Ohio State 34-23 in CFP Championship Game

After an early-season upset loss at home to Northern Illinois, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish won 13 straight games to reach the national championship game against Ohio State before falling in Atlanta. Along the way, they defeated six top-25 teams, including Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the first year of the expanded playoff. Riley Leonard, Jeremiyah Love and an elite defense led the way.

24. 2017 Oklahoma (12-2)

Result: Lost to Georgia 54-48 (2OT) in semifinal at Rose Bowl

Riley's best team of the playoff era at Oklahoma, led by Baker Mayfield, ran out of time against Georgia at the Rose Bowl in an epic finish. The Heisman winner threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns on the year, ranking second in the FBS in both categories. Oklahoma reached the playoff by beating a top-15 TCU squad twice, defeating Oklahoma State 62-52 in Bedlam, and winning 31-16 at No. 2 Ohio State in Week 2. This was an elite Oklahoma team, particularly on offense.

23. 2014 Oregon (13-2)

Result: Lost to Ohio State 42-20 in CFP Championship Game

Oregon came up just short in its second-ever national championship game, but Heisman winner Marcus Mariota left an indelible mark on the program. Returning for another year, Mariota led the nation in touchdowns responsible for, total yards, and passer efficiency rating, with Scott Frost calling plays under second-year coach Mark Helfrich, who had succeeded Chip Kelly. Oregon's signature win came against defending national champion Florida State and Jameis Winston in the Rose Bowl, snapping the Seminoles' 28-game winning streak.

22. 2014 Alabama (12-2)

Result: Lost to Ohio State 42-35 in semifinal at Sugar Bowl

The Crimson Tide defeated five top-20 opponents in the second half of the season to reach the playoff as SEC champions before falling to Ezekiel Elliott and Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. Lane Kiffin, in his first year as Alabama's offensive coordinator, targeted All-American Amari Cooper extensively after deciding between Blake Sims and Jake Coker at quarterback.

21. 2017 Georgia (13-2)

Result: Lost to Alabama 26-23 (OT) in CFP Championship Game

Unfortunately, Georgia's 2017 season is remembered among SEC circles for "Tua's Touchdown Pass," after the Bulldogs won the SEC and nearly defeated Alabama for the national championship before freshman Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to deliver in overtime. Earlier, Georgia had avenged a regular-season loss to Auburn with a victory over the Tigers in the conference title game, then defeated Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in double overtime to secure a spot in the title game.

20. 2022 TCU (13-2)

Result: Lost to Georgia 65-7 in CFP Championship Game

The Sonny Dykes–Max Duggan combination was a grand slam for TCU in 2022, before the Horned Frogs were routed by Georgia in the national championship game. Rising from unranked in the preseason to No. 3 entering the Big 12 Championship, TCU kept voters on their toes with five wins over ranked teams in the regular season. A 51-45 victory over Michigan in the semifinal propelled the Horned Frogs into the title game.

19. 2022 Michigan (13-1)

Result: Lost to TCU 51-45 in semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

Speaking of that Michigan team, the Wolverines were unbeaten Big Ten champions behind sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and All-American running back Blake Corum. Michigan's offensive line anchored the team, winning its second consecutive Joe Moore Award and fueling a 418-yard rushing effort against Penn State, along with several explosive plays at Ohio State, marking the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000.

18. 2021 Alabama (13-2)

Result: Lost to Georgia 33-18 in CFP Championship Game

Despite losing six NFL Draft first-round picks from its unbeaten 2020 team, Alabama returned to the national championship game the following season after rebounding from a loss at Texas A&M to defeat Georgia in Atlanta and secure a playoff berth. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy, finishing with 47 touchdowns and 4,872 passing yards, fueled by late-season victories over Arkansas and Auburn, but fell short in the title game.

17. 2025 Indiana (14-0)

Result: TBD | vs. Oregon in semifinal at Peach Bowl

The Hoosiers have a chance to cement themselves as one of the playoff era's best with two more victories following Thursday's resounding rout of Alabama at the Rose Bowl. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza was sensational against the Crimson Tide, throwing more touchdown passes (3) than incompletions (2). Coach Curt Cignetti has proven a motivational wizard, and what he's accomplished with a roster ranked outside the top 25 in overall talent this season is remarkable.

16. 2019 Ohio State (13-1)

Result: Lost to Clemson 29-23 in semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State faced Clemson three times in the playoff from 2016 through 2020, including a memorable Fiesta Bowl loss to the Tigers. The defeat spoiled an otherwise remarkable campaign for Ryan Day in his first season after taking over for program legend Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes beat five top-25 teams by double digits and cruised through the Big Ten schedule before falling to Clemson, despite fielding five All-Americans, including first-teamers Chase Young and Jeff Okudah.

15. 2015 Clemson (14-1)

Result: Lost to Alabama 45-40 in CFP Championship Game

Nick Saban still has nightmares of Deshaun Watson after Clemson's sensational sophomore nearly carried the Tigers to a national title -- which would come the following season when he led the ACC with 4,593 passing yards and 41 touchdowns before finishing runner-up to Lamar Jackson in Heisman voting. As the face of the 2015 team, Watson and Clemson remained No. 1 for the final five weeks of the regular season before a five-point loss in Arizona.

14. 2016 Alabama (14-1)

Result: Lost to Clemson 35-31 in CFP Championship Game

The Crimson Tide reached the national championship for the second straight year under Saban in 2016. But this time, Clemson returned the favor in the finale. Alabama was the preseason No. 1 and held its top spot until that first loss, thanks to Hunter Renfrow's heroics at the goal line. Saban's squad beat nine ranked teams that season -- more than most elites in this ranking.

Ohio State won the 2024 College Football Playoff title, the first with a 12-team bracket. Getty Images

13. 2024 Ohio State (14-2)

Result: Beat Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP Championship Game

Armed with an NIL-infused roster that included several high-end portal additions and five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes caught fire in the first expanded playoff for Ryan Day's first national title. Despite a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale, Ohio State entered the playoff as the No. 8 seed before defeating Tennessee, unbeaten and top-ranked Oregon, Texas and then the Fighting Irish in the final. It was a remarkable feat that few anticipated entering the postseason.

12. 2015 Alabama (14-1)

Result: Beat Clemson 45-40 in CFP Championship Game

Behind a monstrous effort from Heisman winner Derrick Henry, Alabama won 12 straight games following a shootout loss to Ole Miss in September to capture another national championship under Saban. Henry led the nation in both rushing yards (2,219) and rushing touchdowns (28) and was the centerpiece of the Crimson Tide's final victory over the Tigers. Alabama defeated eight ranked opponents in 2015, including Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

11. 2019 Clemson (14-1)

Result: Lost to LSU 42-25 in CFP Championship Game

One of more than half a dozen ranked teams exposed by national champion LSU during the 2019 campaign, Clemson nearly won a second consecutive title under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers' 29-game winning streak ended despite Trevor Lawrence leading the ACC with 3,665 passing yards and 45 total touchdowns and Travis Etienne earning ACC Player of the Year honors with 1,614 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. The team also featured Tee Higgins and first-team All-Americans Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell and Tanner Muse on defense.

10. 2018 Alabama (14-1)

Result: Lost to Clemson 44-16 in CFP Championship Game

Our highest-ranked non-national champion of the CFP era, Alabama featured six All-Americans, including Tua Tagovailoa. He won the starting job over two-year starter Jalen Hurts and set the FBS record for passing efficiency (199.4) after finishing runner-up to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in the Heisman voting. Hurts came off the bench in the SEC Championship Game to help the Crimson Tide beat Alabama following an ankle injury to Tagovailoa. Alabama scored 50 or more points with Tagovailoa eight times that season, including a 62-7 rout of Ole Miss and a 65-31 victory at Arkansas.

9. 2016 Clemson (14-1)

Result: Beat Alabama 35-31 in CFP Championship Game

The Tigers' first consensus national championship since 1981 was fueled by an impressive season from Deshaun Watson, who delivered his best performance in the first-ever playoff title game rematch against Alabama. Ten of Clemson's 22 starters earned first-team All-ACC honors -- including offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt, Tyrone Crowder and Jay Guillermo. This wasn't Dabo Swinney's most complete team in the playoff era, but was close.

8. 2014 Ohio State (14-1)

Result: Beat Oregon 42-20 in CFP Championship Game

The only team in the last decade-plus to win a national championship with its third-string quarterback, the Buckeyes were unstoppable with Cardale Jones at the helm. Jones' first three career starts came in the Big Ten Championship Game, Sugar Bowl and CFP National Championship after injuries to Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett. Joey Bosa anchored the defense, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors after leading the conference in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

7. 2017 Alabama (13-1)

Result: Beat Georgia 26-23 (OT) in CFP Championship Game

Despite mass coaching staff changes following a national championship loss to Clemson the previous season, Saban and the Crimson Tide focused on returning to the podium, nearly running the table as college football's No. 1 team. Jalen Hurts accounted for 25 touchdowns, Damien Harris rushed for 1,000 yards and Alabama's defense was elite. The Crimson Tide opened with a win over No. 3 Florida State in Atlanta and remained unbeaten until an Iron Bowl loss at Auburn kept them out of the SEC title game. As the No. 4 seed in the playoff, Alabama toppled No. 1 Clemson in the semifinals before an overtime win over Georgia in the national championship game, where a star emerged off the bench in Tagovailoa.

6. 2021 Georgia (13-1)

Result: Beat Alabama 33-18 in CFP Championship Game

Appearing in the playoff for the first time since 2017, revenge was a dish best served cold for the Bulldogs after their triumph over the Crimson Tide in the national title game avenged a loss in the SEC Championship a few weeks earlier. It marked the first time in the history of the AP Poll, since 1936, that a college football team won the national championship after losing its conference title game in the same season. Georgia's defense under Dan Lanning and Glenn Schumann was arguably the best in school history and loaded with five-star talent.

5. 2022 Georgia (15-0)

Result: Beat TCU 65-7 in CFP Championship Game

Stetson Bennett forever etched his name in Georgia football lore with a season to remember for the reigning national champions, who became just the third team in college football history to finish 15-0. This second straight title came after Georgia had lost 15 NFL Draft picks and nearly a dozen transfers who signed with programs in power conferences. That shows just how stacked this roster was within the two-deep courtesy of Smart and his recruiting staff. Bennett finished with 4,128 yards passing and 27 touchdowns along with 10 scores on the ground.

4. 2023 Michigan (15-0)

Result: Beat Washington 34-13 in CFP Championship Game

Michigan's first national championship season since 1997 was a dominant showing in Harbaugh's finale as the Wolverines boasted the Big Ten's top players across several positions. Blake Corum notched a single-season, school-record 27 rushing touchdowns and Michigan's defense was all-time good. In 2023, Michigan became the first national champion to hold a halftime lead in every game since Miami in 2001. Sherrone Moore guided Michigan to several key wins -- including Penn State and Ohio State -- during Harbaugh's various suspensions.

3. 2018 Clemson (15-0)

Result: Beat Alabama 44-16 in CFP Championship Game

College football's first team to 15 wins in the expanded playoff era, the Tigers won their second national championship under Swinney, marking the best team in program history. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were obvious headliners, but Clemson's defense truly carried this squad. Its entire starting defensive line was drafted, along with cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Clemson dominated most of its ACC competition during the 2018 season, beat Pitt by 32 points in the league title game and cruised past Notre Dame and Alabama to close it out.

2. 2020 Alabama (13-0)

Result: Beat Ohio State 52-24 in CFP Championship Game

Saban's greatest squad at Alabama achieved playoff royalty and featured three of the top five vote-getters for the Heisman, including winner DeVonta Smith. The offense was unstoppable with Mac Jones, Najee Harris, a Moore Award-winning front and Sarkisian winning the Broyles Award as offensive coordinator. Alabama's only game within a touchdown came in the SEC Championship Game -- a 52-46 war with Florida. Jones finished with 4,500 yards passing, a completion rate of 77.4% and 41 touchdowns, while Smith had a stat line that may never be topped in Alabama history -- 117 catches, 1,856 yards and 23 TDs.

1. 2019 LSU (15-0)

Result: Beat Clemson 42-25 in CFP Championship Game

Loaded with future early-round NFL Draft picks and Heisman winner Joe Burrow, the Tigers under Ed Orgeron set a single-season record seven top-10 teams en route to a perfect season. The offense was arguably the SEC's best-ever, unstoppable in terms of production thanks to Burrow's jaw-dropping 60 touchdown passes, 1,500-yard efforts from Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 1,414 yards on the ground with 16 scores.