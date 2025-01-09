The process of talent acquisition in college football has changed dramatically in recent years with the rise of the transfer portal. Transfers have become essential in filling pressing needs for programs in pursuit of a national championship, as evidenced by the teams remaining in the College Football Playoff.

Whether it is Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State or Texas, each have leveraged the portal to address gaps and strengthen key positions for a run at a national championship this season. The impact of these transfer newcomers has been crucial in getting these title contenders to this point.

In a separate article for 247Sports, we ranked the 10 best first-year transfers in the semifinals. That means players who transferred in years ago, like a Quinn Ewers, don't count. Here's who we handicap as the best first-year transfer for each of the final four teams. Let's go in order of seed. Player rankings are via 247Sports' transfer portal rankings for the 2024 cycle.

247Sports transfer portal ranking: No. 29 overall

Andrew Mukuba secured the game-winning interception in overtime of the Peach Bowl, propelling Texas back to the College Football Playoff semifinals. The standout transfer safety from Clemson delivered a clutch performance, continuing what was already an impressive season for the Third Team All-SEC selection. Mukuba has not allowed a touchdown in coverage all season and ranks third among all Longhorns with 63 total tackles. His five interceptions is tied for fourth-most in the FBS this season.

Runner-up: Matthew Golden, WR

247Sports transfer portal ranking: No. 13 overall

Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris has allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season, holding opponents to 25 catches on 43 targets his way. The transfer from Georgia fit in well with the Nittany Lions' aggressive defense, which ranks seventh-best in fewest points surrendered per game (15.8). Harris has 45 total tackles to go along with an interception and three additional pass breakups.

Runner-up: Nolan Rucci, OT

247Sports transfer portal ranking: No. 44 overall

There is an obvious MVP for Notre Dame this season -- transfer quarterback Riley Leonard. The former Duke standout has remained healthy this season while accounting for 33 total touchdowns (18 passing, 15 rushing). Leonard ranks seventh among all FBS quarterbacks with 831 yards rushing this season and his addition has the Fighting Irish on the cusp of its first championship game appearance since the 2011 season.

Runner-up: Jordan Clark, CB

247Sports transfer portal ranking: No. 1 overall

There is a reason why Caleb Downs ranked as the No. 1 transfer prospect last cycle. The former Alabama five-star freshman arrived at Ohio State last January as a major portal pickup that projected to add another elite piece to the Buckeyes already loaded defense. Downs has 71 total tackles, an interception and a punt return for a touchdown so far in his contributions to Ohio State this season. Downs earned CBS Sports First-Team All-America honors.

Runner-up: Will Howard, QB

MORE: CFP picks, odds as Notre Dame faces Penn State and Ohio State and Texas tangle