A loaded Big Ten schedule kicks off with a bang in 2025, featuring a series of heavyweight bouts in the season's first month. Highlighting the early-season showdowns is a matchup between playoff frontrunners Oregon and Penn State on CBS -- a game that most believe will factor heavily into the conference title race.

Not every team's schedule is created equal, though. And some teams are simply not equipped to handle the week-to-week grind that comes from playing in one of the nation's most competitive conferences. After boasting four playoff qualifiers last fall and winning a second straight national championship, the Big Ten could see as many as eight teams included in the preseason top 25 later this summer.

So which teams are set up for success, and which will have a tough road going into 2025? We picked out the Big Ten's four most favorable and toughest schedules.

What would an SEC vs. Big Ten series look like? 16 tasty potential matchups as schedule alliance rumors swirl Brad Crawford

Most Favorable

2025 slate: FAU, NIU, Towson, at Wisconsin, Washington, Nebraska, at UCLA, Indiana, at Rutgers, at Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State

The Terrapins' preseason win total is only 4.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But it's not going to take a spectacular season out of Mike Locksley's group to reach bowl eligibility and hit the over. Illinois and Michigan are the only teams inside our post-spring top 25 on Maryland's slate and the Terrapins are the only team in the Big Ten that will not play Ohio State, Penn State or Oregon.

2. Oregon Ducks

2025 slate: Montana State, Oklahoma State, at Northwestern, Oregon State, at Penn State, Indiana, at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Iowa, Minnesota, USC, at Washington

The reigning Big Ten champions have a yellow brick road back to Indianapolis and a playoff appearance if all goes according to plan. The planned whiteout at Penn State the final weekend of September is the only game where Dan Lanning's team will likely be an underdog. Oregon will not deal with Ohio State or Michigan and the open weeks come before Iowa and USC.

3. Nebraska Cornhuskers

2025 slate: Cincinnati, Akron, HCU, Michigan, Michigan State, at Maryland, at Minnesota, Northwestern, USC, at UCLA, at Penn State, Iowa

This program could take a major leap forward if quarterback Dylan Raiola continues his development under Dana Holgorsen and Matt Rhule's handpicked portal class shows out. The Huskers have put a ton of resources into this two-deep roster and drew a schedule conducive to success. The Big Ten opener against Michigan at home in Week 4 could define the Huskers' season.

4. Michigan State Spartans

2025 slate: Western Michigan, Boston College, Youngstown State, at USC, at Nebraska, UCLA, at Indiana, Michigan,at Minnesota, Penn State, at Iowa, Maryland

Yes, Michigan State plays Michigan and Penn State, but both of those games come in East Lansing. MSU's last two wins over the Wolverines and Nittany Lions have come at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State has a chance to get off on the right foot at 3-0 after three favorable nonconference home games before traveling to Los Angeles for the league opener.

Five Big Ten games that will shape College Football Playoff race before October begins Tom Fornelli

Toughest

1. Wisconsin

2025 slate: Miami University, Middle Tennessee, at Alabama, Maryland, at Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, at Oregon, Washington, at Indiana, Illinois, at Minnesota

The Badgers are praying top 15 transfer class pays immediate dividends considering most of their most difficult games come on the road this season. In addition to playing Michigan, Oregon and Indiana away from Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin goes to Alabama early. There could be more pressure on Luke Fickell and staff if the Badgers sink under the weight of this schedule.

2. Rutgers

2025 slate: Ohio, Miami University, Norfolk State, Iowa, at Minnesota, at Washington, Oregon, at Purdue, at Illinois, Maryland, at Ohio State, Penn State

What did Greg Schiano do to the Big Ten to deserve this nightmare of a second-half stretch that includes Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State over a five-week span? That's three potential top-10 teams for a squad that does not compare roster-wise and could be fighting to stay above water in November.

3. Purdue

2025 slate: Ball State, Southern Illinois, USC, at Notre Dame, Illinois, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, Rutgers, at Michigan, Ohio State, at Washington, Indiana

If there's a silver lining for first-year coach Barry Odom it's he'll have a good idea where this team stand by the end of the opening month -- the Boilermakers will entertain USC before a road nonconference showdown with Notre Dame. Perhaps an open date before hosting likely ranked Illinois on Oct. 4 will benefit Purdue since the Fighting Illini will be playing for the sixth straight week with Ohio State looming.

4. USC

2025 slate: Missouri State, Georgia Southern, at Purdue, Michigan State, at Illinois, Michigan, at Notre Dame, at Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, at Oregon, UCLA

This was a tough call in the No. 4 spot, but we're not going to know much about the Trojans until Week 5 when they take their show on the road to Illinois. That's the first of three straight games against potential top-20 competition. In November, USC goes to Nebraska and battles Oregon on the road. Lincoln Riley's season will turn immediately sour if the Trojans fail to win their first two Big Ten matchups with Purdue and Michigan State, respectively.