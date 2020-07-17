Watch Now: College Football QB Battles: Oregon ( 1:23 )

Three College Football Playoffs have come and gone since the Pac-12 last sent a team to the competition, but it's not because of some massive talent disparity. The league had more players selected in the last two NFL Drafts than the Big 12 and the ACC, a conference with 14 teams. Entering the 2020 season, the Pac-12 is again stocked with quality players, many of whom are receiving first-round buzz in early 2021 NFL Draft projections.

It remains to be seen if that talent will translate to collectively better results than what the conference has produced in recent seasons. But the league has a couple of teams in Oregon and USC with players who would be stars for anyone in the sport. Players from those two schools comprise half our list of the top-10 players in the conference heading into the season.

1. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Who says offensive linemen can't be stars? With the graduation of quarterback Justin Herbert, Sewell is the most-recognizable face on this Oregon team and arguably in the Pac-12. The nimble-footed, gargantuan left tackle is considered a lock to be selected in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and rightfully so after winning the Outland Trophy as a sophomore.

The Ducks are breaking in a new quarterback to replace Herbert, but the new guy can take comfort knowing Sewell will be protecting his blind side. Oregon's offensive line may take a step back on the whole as it replaces four starters. But if coach Mario Cristobal could only pick one offensive lineman to have back, it would surely be Sewell.

2. Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Who? That's what most national observers and probably some USC fans would have said if Slovis' name was mentioned in any preseason prognostications last year. But a year later, the former three-star prospect is positioned to become as a national star. The Pac-12's 2019 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year could very well be the most-productive player in the conference as a sophomore.

Slovis stepped in for the injured JT Daniels in the season opener and never looked back as he completed an NCAA freshman record 71.9% of his passes while throwing for 30 touchdowns. Slovis was so good that Daniels, a former five-star prospect, opted to transfer to Georgia rather than stick around and attempt to win back his old job. Here's to hoping for a USC-Georgia matchup during bowl season, if there is a bowl season at all.

3. Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Stanford's first losing season in nine years under David Shaw was bookended by crushing injuries to key players. When Little went down in the season-opener last year, the Cardinal lost a preseason second-team All-American and the anchor of their offensive line.

Little could have turned pro anyway and almost assuredly would have been drafted despite whatever lingering concern there may be about his knee injury. But he opted to return for his senior year and is rightfully garnering acclaim for what he could accomplish as a senior. If he's as good as he was before the injury, Little won't be far behind Sewell as the league's top left tackle.

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Thibodeaux came in with sky-high expectations as the No. 2 ranked player in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He matched the hype by winning the league's Freshman Defensive Player of The Year award despite starting only five games. The imposing defensive end finished his freshman season with nine sacks, 35 total tackles and three pass deflections. He's a big reason why the Ducks are expected by many to repeat as Pac-12 North champions.

Is it too early to proclaim Thibodeaux a lock to be selected in the first-round of the 2022 draft? No, probably not.

5. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., LB, Oregon State

Rashed was a three-star prospect with a short list of offers who took a redshirt in 2016, played sparingly in 2017, evolved into a solid starter in 2018 and then exploded onto the national scene in 2019.

He set school records with 22.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last season and collected a bevy of All-American honors last season while helping the Beavers improve from two wins to five in coach Jonathan Smith's second season. Rashed could have entered the draft but chose to return instead and could earn first-round consideration with another solid season.

6. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Coming from an elite athletic pedigree can create unfairly high expectations. But Molden is carrying on his father Alex's legacy in the Pac-12 quite impressively -- even if it's at a rival school. Alex Molden starred in the Oregon secondary during the 90s before playing eight seasons in the NFL.

Elijah could have turned pro after breaking up 17 passes, snagging four interceptions and forcing three fumbles as a junior. But he's coming back to anchor the Huskies' secondary. With another good season, he'll play his way into being a first-round draft pick just like his dad was in 1996.

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

St. Brown racked up 77 catches, 1,042 yards receiving, six touchdowns (plus another one on the ground) last season and wasn't the leader in any of those categories on his team. But with Michael Pittman Jr. onto the NFL now, the stage is clear for St. Brown to have a monster junior season. Granted, the Trojans have plenty of other excellent pass-catchers, too. But there will be ample opportunity for St. Brown to feast with Slovis at quarterback in USC's air-raid scheme.

8. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

If Washington is going to bounce back after posting a 4-5 conference record last season, its defense will be the reason why. No one will be a bigger part of that -- literally -- than Onwuzurike. The 6-foot-3, 288-pound tackle racked up 45 stops from the interior last season while collecting first-team all-conference honors. He's flown somewhat under the radar because he's a bit undersized for a nose tackle at the next level. But there's no denying Onwuzurike's talent.

9. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Adebo missed Stanford's final three games last season with an injury, and it's surely no coincidence the Cardinal lost all three while giving up 118 points. Even with the missed time, Adebo managed to earn first-team all-conference honors from the Pac-12 coaches after intercepting four passes while lining up against the opposition's top receivers. He surely would have been selected in the NFL Draft. But instead he's returning for his senior season to anchor a secondary that should be one of the best in the league.

With a lanky 6-1 frame and enough strength to play press coverage and assist against the run game, Adebo is teeming with NFL potential, and he could play his way into first-round consideration with a strong senior campaign.

10. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Holland is joining Thibodeaux on the Bednarik Award watch list as he returns to anchor the Ducks' secondary after leading the team in interceptions the past two seasons. He's been a steady presence on Oregon's back end since early in his freshman season, and his versatility could make him an early-round draft pick with a strong junior campaign. Holland is listed as a safety but plays nickel and has the frame to move around to wherever he is needed.

Honorary Mentions

Brant Kuithe (TE, Utah), Jayden Daniels (QB, Arizona State), C.J. Verdell (RB, Oregon), Alijah Vera-Tucker (OG, USC), Drake Jackson (DE, USC), Jay Tufele (DT, USC), Jordon Scott (DT, Oregon), Nate Landman (LB, Colorado), Joe Tryon (LB, Washington), Camryn Bynum (CB, Cal), Thomas Graham (CB, Oregon), Max Borghi (RB, Washington State), Abe Lucas (OT, Washington State), Fermar Jefferson (RB, Oregon State), Chase Garbers (QB, Cal), Colin Schooler (LB, Arizona), Demetric Felton (WR, UCLA)