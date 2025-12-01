Syracuse just landed one of the most unique commitments of the 2026 recruiting cycle. Platinum recording artist Toosii, whose legal name is Nau'Jour Grainger, announced his commitment to the Orange, pausing his music career to pursue college football.

Born in Syracuse, Grainger moved to North Carolina as a teenager and began his music career. In 2020, his single "Love Cycle" went platinum, and his single "Poetic Pain" reached gold certification. In 2023, Grainger really flew up the charts when his single "Favorite Song" went viral on TikTok and reached double platinum certification.

In high school, Grainger played wide receiver and returned kicks for Rolesville (N.C.) High. Now 25 years old, Grainger resumes his career as a Syracuse wide receiver.

"For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality," Grainger wrote in his announcement. "God's will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn't. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven't been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I'm coming home."

Since announcing his return to football in August, Grainger visited NC State and Duke while receiving a scholarship offer from Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.

Grainger joins the 2026 Syracuse signing class, which currently sits at No. 30 in the nation and No. 5 in the ACC, per the 247Sports Team Rankings.