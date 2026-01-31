Nau'Jour Grainger, also known as rapper Toosii, has a different understanding of his opportunity to play for Syracuse football ahead of the 2026 season. Weeks after committing to the Orange as part of Fran Brown's incoming recruiting class, Grainger said this week he has stepped away from the program after comments involving a "walk-on" opportunity from the Syracuse coach.

"No coach, that ain't what happened," Toosii said on TikTok. "I told you I wasn't coming there no more, and you feel like you wanted to break the news first before I told people what school I was going to. (Brown) is a bozo for that."

Born in Syracuse, Grainger moved to North Carolina as a teenager and began his music career. In 2020, his single "Love Cycle" went platinum, and his single "Poetic Pain" reached gold certification. In 2023, Grainger really flew up the charts when his single "Favorite Song" went viral on TikTok and reached double platinum certification.

In high school, Grainger played wide receiver and returned kicks for Rolesville (N.C.) High. At 25 years old, the plan was for Grainger to play wideout next season.

Brown said this month in reference to his 2026 roster that the plan was for Toosii to get an opportunity as a walk-on. Syracuse signed 18 transfers this cycle, including three pass-catchers.

"He's still thinking about it ... I'm not really sure if that will happen because we're getting more and more players on the football team," Brown said earlier this month.

Toosii disputes Brown's take.

"That was never the conversation," Toosii said. "The conversation was, 'Y'all paying for my school.' That's what it was. If you lie, I've got receipts."

Since announcing his return to football in August and his decision to step away from his music career temporarily, Grainger visited NC State and Duke while receiving a scholarship offer from Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.

Grainger originally committed to the Orange on. Dec. 1 after getting a call from Brown.

"For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality," Brown wrote after committing. "God's will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn't. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed.

"To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven't been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I'm coming home."