A rare and extraordinary FAA national groundstop on Friday impacted the travel plans of multiple college football programs.

Some had to fly out hours later than expected. Some had to take buses rather than planes to their destinations. And in one instance, the game had to be moved back a day to Sunday because of travel logistics issues.

But what was the actual impact on Saturday's results? Here's a rundown of every travel-impacted team and how they fared.

Big Ten impact

Washington at Michigan State

Travel issue: Washington's flight was delayed more than six hours and the 1,800-mile trip to Lansing, Michigan got the Huskies in town after 2 a.m. ET.

Game adjustment: The kickoff was moved to 5:30 p.m. ET from a scheduled 4:15 p.m. ET start time.

Final result: Washington 21, Michigan State 14

Purdue at No. 15 Iowa

Travel issue: Purdue waited 75 minutes on the tarmac before making the decision to bus to Iowa City rather than wait any longer. The Boilermakers made the roughly five-hour bus ride that got the team to Iowa around 11 p.m. ET.

Game adjustment: None

Final result: Iowa 28, Purdue 7

Minnesota at Penn State

Travel issue: Minnesota was unable to travel Friday after the nationwide ground stoppage. Instead, the Gophers made the nearly two-hour flight Saturday morning, leaving Minnesota at 10:10 a.m. ET for the evening game.

Game adjustment: None

Final result: Penn State 42, Minnesota 14

Big 12 impact

Arizona State at UCF

Travel issue: Arizona State faced perhaps the biggest impact after it was unable to leave on Friday. Having to travel to Orlando, Arizona State made the nearly 2,000 mile flight Saturday morning for a Saturday afternoon game. ASU left around 9:30 a.m. ET and made it to Florida at 12:47 p.m. ET.

Game adjustment: The Big 12 moved the kick off time back two hours to 5:30 p.m. ET from its original 3:30 ET slate.

Final result: Arizona State 26, UCF 13

Baylor at BYU

Travel issue: Baylor was another team unable to get out on Friday and forced to travel Saturday morning. The program left a little after 10 a.m. ET for the trip to Provo.

Game adjustment: The Big 12 moved the kickoff to 7 p.m. ET from an original kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. ET.

Final result: BYU 28, Baylor 7

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona

Travel issue: Ahead of one of the most important games of the Week 11 slate, Utah got stuck Friday night and wasn't able to find another flight to Arizona after the stoppage. Instead, Utah sent its players home, had breakfast together Saturday morning and left Salt Lake City around 12:45 p.m. ET and landed in Arizona nearly two hours later.

Game adjustment: The Big 12 made a significant adjustment here pushing a planned 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff all the way back to 10:30 p.m. ET.

Final result: Utah 40, Arizona 39

SEC impact

Auburn at Mississippi State

Travel issue: Auburn couldn't get in the air before the ground stoppage and ended up having to bus more than four hours to Starkville.

Game adjustment: The game moved to 4:15 p.m. ET from an original noon ET kickoff.

Final result: Auburn 41, Mississippi State 9

No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Travel issue: Tennessee had to leave six hours later than expected, taking off from McGhee Tyson Airport after 10 p.m. ET and landing in College Station just after midnight.

Game adjustment: None

Final result: Tennessee 22, Texas A&M 7

No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU

Travel issue: Texas' traveling party was on the tarmac when the nationwide ground stoppage was called. The team returned to campus, had dinner and went through its typical Friday night meetings and walkthrough as it waited. Texas eventually left after 11 p.m. ET and arrived around 12:30 a.m. ET in Baton Rouge.

Game adjustment: None

Final result: Texas 22, LSU 21

No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Travel issue: Ole Miss did not travel Friday after it says its pilots timed out and it was unable to get another charter flight out to Oklahoma City until Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss opted against using buses to make the eight-hour drive to Norman. Instead, the Ole Miss traveling group eventually left Tupelo around 5:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, hours after its original scheduled kickoff time in Norman.

Game adjustment: In the biggest travel-related adjustment of the weekend, the SEC moved the game to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny strongly objected to the adjustment and claimed SEC was told him Oklahoma would forfeit if it refused to play Sunday. In a statement, Ole Miss said, "We regret that the game had to be moved to Sunday, but we took every reasonable action in our power to avoid this scenario."

Final result: Oklahoma 24, Ole Miss 17

Group of Six impact

FAU at Tulsa

The Owls have been grounded in Florida as they hope to reach Tulsa for their matchup against the Golden Hurricane, sources tell CBS Sports.

Travel issue: FAU was forced to leave Saturday morning after Friday's travel disruptions left the program without a viable Friday option to make it to Tulsa. FAU had been waiting on its buses at the tarmac when the stoppage order came down.

Game adjustment: The kickoff time was moved back four hours.

Final result: Tulsa 38, FAU 21

Tulane at Rice

Travel issue: Tulane was on the runway in New Orleans when the stoppage order came through. After giving it a couple hours, Tulane pivoted to taking buses to Houston. Leaving a little after 9 p.m. ET, Tulane finally made it to Houston after 3 a.m. ET.

Game adjustment: The American moved the kickoff time back to 4:30 p.m. ET from a planned 2:00 p.m. ET kick.

Final result: Tulane 20, Rice 17

UNLV at New Mexico

Travel issue: UNLV had planned to leave at 5:30 p.m. ET for its flight to Albuquerque. Instead UNLV faced hours worth of delays before leaving Friday night.

Game adjustment: None

Final result: UNLV 21, New Mexico 17

Wyoming at UTEP

Travel issue: Wyoming's flight plans were delayed more than five hours because of the stoppage but the team was still able to travel Friday night.

Game adjustment: None

Final result: Wyoming 27, UTEP 15