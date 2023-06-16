Ray Lewis III died Thursday at age 28. The son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, the younger Lewis played for his father's alma mater for two seasons.

His brother, Rahsaan, posted a picture and message on his Instagram story confirming the tragic news, which has also been addressed by Lewis' former coach at Virginia Union where he ended his playing career.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here," Rashaan Lewis wrote. "... I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Lewis III started his college football career with the Hurricanes spending two seasons as a cornerback. He appeared in nine total games but primarily played on special teams. He then transferred to Coastal Carolina the following year where recorded 19 total tackles and returned kicks for the Chanticleers.

Lewis played his final college season at Virginia Union in 2017. He recorded 37 total tackles with three tackles for loss. Former Virginia Union coach Mark James commented on Lewis' passing on his personal Facebook page: "Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."