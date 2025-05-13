The battle for five-star prospect Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026, is heating up as his commitment ceremony nears. Cantwell is expected to decide between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon at Nixa (Missouri) High School around 3:45 p.m. ET.

Cantwell took a visit to Athens the weekend of May 10 and has trended towards Georgia, which received two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions to land Cantwell's services on the on May 11, over the past few days. But Miami is making an 11th hour run for the 6-foot-7.5 offensive lineman and InsideTheU's Gaby Urrutia recently provided a VIP message board update that indicates the Hurricanes are roaring back.

Urrutia noted that Miami is a "real threat," and that dialogue is open between Cantwell and the Hurricanes ahead of his ceremony, which can be viewed live on the Nixa Public Schools YouTube channel.

247Sports' Tom Loy writes that Miami has taken the lead in the last 24 hours as well.

Georgia has been the favorite for the past few weeks. However, one source in Athens made it clear that if you don't know yet, it might not be a great sign, especially this late in the process.

Cantwell's recruitment underwent an interesting shakeup in April when he signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to 247Sports. Rosenhaus reportedly wanted to secure Cantwell a three-year NIL deal with an average annual value of over $2 million, though representatives from Cantwell's camp maintain football fit is the most important factor.

Cantwell also postponed his original April 30 commitment date in order to visits to Oregon and Georgia.

