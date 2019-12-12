Redbox Bowl does Cal, Illinois dirty with awkward errors on official T-shirts
At least both fanbases can agree that this shirt stinks
There are so many bowl games in college football that sometimes it's hard to keep track of who's matched up against who, what bowl they're playing in or where/when that bowl is being played. Accidentally mixing up certain bowl details is typically very understandable... unless you're the people in charge of said bowl.
That's why it was quite embarrassing to see the mistake made on the official T-shirts for the upcoming Redbox Bowl between Cal and Illinois -- or, if you ask the shirts, "Cal State" and Illinois.
Whoops!
For those still confused, like Redbox, Cal is not Cal State. They are completely different schools with their own students and campuses and everything. Only one of those schools is playing in the Redbox Bowl, and it's Cal -- otherwise known as the University of California, Berkeley or UC Berkeley. Not otherwise known as Cal State.
So, you can imagine the dismay of Cal students and fans when they saw the wrong school printed on those shirts. It'd be one thing if these were knockoff shirts being sold on a third-party website or something but, nope, these are official shirts being signed off on by bowl officials.
And they might have been released even after Cal pointed out the mistake. According to John Lemein, the creative director and brand/web manager at Cal, the school rejected the design.
The merchandise website has since removed the incorrect design but not before catching plenty of heat for the mistake. People have been so busy piling on the "Cal State" mistake that it's almost going unnoticed that they also used an outdated helmet design for Illinois on the same shirt. The helmet featuring the white "I" decal hasn't been used in two years. The Illini have primarily used a navy decal for the past two seasons.
Well, at least both fanbases can feel slighted by this bad T-shirt, I guess.
Let's hope the game is better than the merchandise.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Army vs. Navy odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Navy vs. Army game 10,000 times.
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, optimal sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Report: Taggart set to become FAU coach
Taggart will take over a team that won two conference titles in the last three seasons
-
Why Burrow will overtake Simpson
David Samson believes that the LSU quarterback will make some history on Saturday
-
ND moving on from OC Long
Notre Dame averaged 37.1 points per game in the regular season under the direction of Long
-
Colorado State to hire Addazio
Addazio and 'The Dudes' are coming west
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game