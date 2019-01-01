Redbox Bowl score: Oregon outlasts Michigan State in one of the weirdest games of bowl season

Earlier this month, our own Tom Fornelli ranked his excitement for each of the 39 bowl games. My guess is he'll rank the Redbox Bowl, a 7-6 win for Oregon over Michigan State, at the bottom of his bowl game rankings in January.

We could recap the game, but it was one of those events that was easier to watch than explain. However, for as generally bad as the game was, it did have a few wild plays that yielded some hilarious highlights, the first of which came courtesy of a Brian Lewerke interception that was first fumbled no fewer than three times before being haphazardly thrown away right into the awaiting arms of Oregon's Jevon Holland.

INTERCEPTED.



Jevon Holland showin' why he's the @pac12 interception leader 💪 pic.twitter.com/iwImPMgs7o — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2018

But wait! The insanity wasn't over, nor was it exclusive to Michigan State. Attempting a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, Oregon opted to try some kind of fake punt/fourth-down attempt that appeared to be straight out of the Indianapolis Colts' funhouse. The play was promptly blown up for about a 10-yard loss.

What in the hell is this, Oregon? pic.twitter.com/5LnlF1F2CC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 31, 2018

The Redbox Bowl has featured a fumble and interception on the same play and also a fake FG and fake punt on the same play. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 31, 2018

And then, finally, there was Michigan State's muffed punt return that somehow, miraculously, bounced straight into the arms of another Spartans player. This game was truly weird.

That was a close one 😬 pic.twitter.com/Re3GUcy1vL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2018

Not included in the official highlights of the game was a botched go-ahead field goal for Michigan State that may or may not have been a designed fake. In any case, it did not work out, either. Let's pretend none of this ever happened.