Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee is expected to miss about a month after suffering a freak foot injury, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and 247Sports' David Eickholt. The setback comes at a critical time for the Hawkeyes' offense ahead of the 2025 season opener against UAlbany, as key figures like transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski and second-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester look to build momentum early.

Vander Zee started eight of nine appearances in 2024, finishing with 14 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He is the second-leading returning pass-catcher for Iowa behind veteran Jacob Gill. Vander Zee's absence creates an opening for other receivers to step up in games early in the season while Gronowski adapts to the FBS level after a decorated run at South Dakota State, where he won two FCS national titles and the 2023 Walter Payton Award as the subdivision's top offensive player.

Lester, who joined Iowa prior to last season, has emphasized modernizing the Hawkeyes' passing game. With Gronowski taking over at quarterback and Vander Zee sidelined, that system will need support from a deeper group of targets.

Seniors Seth Anderson and Kaden Wetjen could see expanded roles, while Gill provides stability. Iowa will also look to Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips, who led the Southern Conference last season with 823 yards on 50 receptions and three touchdowns.

Vander Zee, meanwhile, would miss the rivalry game against Iowa State in Week 2, as well as the start of Big Ten play at Rutgers in Week 4.

Vander Zee wasted no time making an impression last fall. In his college debut -- and first career start -- he hauled in five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa's 40-0 season-opening win against Illinois State. That performance made him the first Hawkeye freshman since Ihmir Smith-Marsette in 2017 to score two receiving touchdowns in a game, and the first freshman to find the end zone in a season opener since Dominique Douglas in 2006.

Vander Zee's size as a 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver and early productivity earned him a spot as the first true freshman wideout to start for Iowa since 2021, and only the seventh overall under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.