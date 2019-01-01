Referee becomes star of 2019 Rose Bowl by plucking balloon out of air with sick vertical
Who says officials don't protect the sanctity of the game anymore?
Over the next few months, as college football comes to an end and draft season heats up, you're going to hear a lot of buzz words about measurables and which players are freak athletes. But what happens when a game official states his case to lead all competitors in the vertical jump? Because that's what we could be talking about here with a referee showing tremendous ups and agility while snagging a rogue balloon right out of the field of play during the Rose Bowl between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Washington.
Now, who knows what this balloon was doing or what its intent was. It could have just been harmless, but there's no way to know that for sure. This balloon could have easily been more malevolent, ready to get in the path of a pass and destroy the sanctity that is the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Thank goodness we have an official who cares about respecting the game enough to get that balloon out of there before it causes harm.
But seriously, those aren't bad ups by someone who many analysts and experts don't consider to be an elite athlete. That's the work of a gym rat, folks. Now if that official can just work on his reads and instincts.
