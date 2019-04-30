Reggie Bush is ready to 'recruit' Urban Meyer if USC doesn't improve substantially in 2019

USC coach Clay Helton will start the 2019 campaign under immense pressure to deliver a successful season after the Trojans went 5-7 in 2018. It was the program's first losing season since 2000 and a big drop-off after winning the Pac-12 championship the year before.

Former USC players have been and continue to be outspoken regarding their disappointment with the product the Trojans put on the field, including former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. In comments to Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi, Bush called the 2019 campaign a "put up or shut up" year for Helton.

"They have to win the division," Bush told the Times. "This is a put-up-or-shut-up season for them, especially for Clay Helton. I'm looking to see drastic improvements. People have to be held accountable and players have to be held accountable. They have to create an environment there where players really understand the tradition of winning that came before them."

Bush's comments don't resonate exclusively because of his status in the USC community but also because of his current team. As part of FOX's college football coverage this fall, Bush and Matt Leinart -- also a former Trojans star -- will be co-workers with Urban Meyer. If things start to go south for Helton and USC, the most high-profile candidate available will be right there in Los Angeles (at least one day a week), saddled up next to two national championship-winning Trojans.

"We'll definitely be recruiting him," Bush told the Times. "What makes you think we won't be recruiters? Nothing is off the table."

Helton attempted to bring a boost to the team with the hire of Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, only to see Kingsbury named as the new coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Kingsbury's replacement, Graham Harrell, will be similarly tasked with using his Air Raid experience to get the most out of an offense led by talented quarterback J.T. Daniels and a handful of gifted wide receivers. Helton's three full seasons as USC's coach have included a top five and a top 12 final ranking in the AP Top 25, but the noticeable step back in performance last season was stunning enough to shake confidence in the program.

The good news is that if Bush's declaration is in line with USC's administration and community, winning the Pac-12 South is a fair expectation. Failure to meet that expectation, regardless of what Bush and Leinart might be doing on the FOX set, will bring the hot seat talk front and center once again at the end the season.