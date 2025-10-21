Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 975 RUYDS 76 INTS 0 TDS 16 Mendoza hasn't been perfect, but he protects the football and has an NFL-ready skill set. He's logged only three turnover-worthy plays this season, per PFF, while maintaining a 9.2-yard average depth of target. That ability to push the ball downfield without recklessness is exactly what teams covet. Most notably, he's taken just six sacks all year and owns a low 10% pressure-to-sack conversion rate -- something Jets fans will appreciate.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Bain is wrecking college football in a way that we don't see every year along the defensive line. A defensive tackle with edge-rusher athleticism, he's already tallied 31 pressures this season. He'd be the perfect heir apparent to Cameron Jordan.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans have one of the worst edge units in football with a room full of journeymen. Faulk may not change that right away, but he has the kind of tools to develop into a game-changer over time. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, he can be a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive end. With the Titans' timeline being a few years away, they can afford to take a swing on a player with high-end potential.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The defensive tackle position has been such a mess already this season that the Dolphins could very well address it in the first round in back-to-back years. Woods is already grown-man strong at 20 years old and has been since his freshman year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1686 RUYDS 144 INTS 4 TDS 19 While the Indiana game was tough, Moore bounced back with his best performance of the season against Rutgers. He's got such a talented arm that it's hard not to see him getting drafted highly -- it's more just a matter of when at this point. With the Raiders having Geno Smith under contract, they can afford to take someone like Moore, who hasn't played a ton of football, to develop in the background.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st With the Giants' running game springing to life in recent weeks, they could get another injection of life with Mauigoa. He's as muscular a tackle prospect as you'll see and the easiest people-mover in the draft class. That will pair nicely across from Andrew Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Downs may very well be the best player in the draft class regardless of position. Yes, safeties have been devalued, but that also makes the elite ones undervalued on their second contracts. Downs has allowed only 88 yards on 23 targets, and he has the most well-rounded game we've seen from a safety in some time.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 57 REYDS 628 YDS/REC 11 TDS 9 Tyson is the No. 1 receiver the Browns' offense has been missing. It doesn't matter what route or alignment -- Tyson gets open. He's racked up 57 catches for 628 yards and eight scores already this season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I wrote "OL" and not "OT," where Fano plays now, because he will more than likely be a guard at the next level. Elite guards are well worth top-10 picks in today's NFL, though. He's got the goods to be just that, with elite tape in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy has been a top-10 player on my board all season despite not playing a down after an ACL tear suffered last January. That's how good his sophomore tape was in 2024. He's likely to return to the field in the next few weeks. He's the top man corner in the class, and the Bengals have been playing far more man under new defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Another Buckeye at a position that's been devalued going highly. Don't let the linebacker designation fool you, though -- Reese could easily be considered a top-three edge rusher in the class as well, as he does some of that on third downs. He's already racked up 19 pressures in his first season as a full-time starter. Brian Flores would love to have that versatility in his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Parker is a perfect defensive end for Dennis Allen's defense. He can play all three downs at a high level. The Bears don't have anyone they can rely on across from Montez Sweat at the moment, and Parker would change that.

Round 1 - Pick 13 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders desperately need some juice in their front seven. Bailey most certainly has that. He leads all of college football with 10.5 sacks and 48 pressures.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 758 YDS/ATT 6.1 REYDS 197 TDS 12 The Cowboys' offensive line is turning into a borderline dominant run-blocking unit -- so much so that they've revived Javonte Williams' career. Love can be the home-run hitter to Williams' chain-moving running style. It would be like Dallas' version of Detroit's backfield.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 15 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 1931 RUYDS 66 INTS 1 TDS 20 Simpson may not have high-end traits, but he continues to pass every test thrown his way. He's now racked up 18 touchdown passes compared to only one interception. He'd be the perfect quarterback to develop in Sean McVay's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 34 REYDS 587 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 6 I have Tate going here, but if he continues the way he's played through the playoffs, he's going much higher than this. He's a true No. 1 receiver, even if he isn't for his own offense with Jeremiah Smith on the other side of him. He's caught 34 balls for 587 yards and six scores this season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't worry, Texans fans -- Ioane isn't a Kenyon Green situation here. He's already a dominant pass protector in a way Green never was. He's only allowed one pressure all season and can be a Day 1 starter for the Texans.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Chris Brazzell II WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 39 REYDS 602 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 7 Drake Maye has been the best deep passer in football this season. He's 12 of his last 13 on targets 20-plus yards downfield. Maye just doesn't have much vertical talent to throw to. That would change with Brazzell, who's already caught seven deep targets himself this season.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 19 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Browns have a lot of penetrators but no real nose tackle in their defense. At 6-foot-3 and 338 pounds with a reported 36-inch vertical, Washington could be both in the Browns' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 48 REYDS 758 YDS/REC 15.8 TDS 7 With the Seahawks' focus on the intermediate level of the field, Lemon would be a perfect fit. He's a high-end route runner who can go over the middle and doesn't drop balls. It's why he has the second-most receiving yards in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 24 REYDS 438 YDS/REC 18.3 TDS 4 With Trent Williams turning 38 years old next offseason and with a need at left guard, Lomu can slot inside then kick outside when Williams retires. The Utah tackle is great on the move and has only allowed seven pressures this season.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jim Harbaugh era has started with two straight first-rounders who help establish the run, and I don't expect that to change in 2026. Proctor is a left tackle for Alabama but will likely kick to guard in the pros. At over 360 pounds, you won't find too many more powerful men ever on a college football field.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The Ravens' need for edge help is obvious every game you watch. Uiagalelei is a former five-star who would be one of the youngest players in the draft if he declares. He already has 25 pressures this year and has shown improvement every season of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Styles is a former safety who wouldn't stop growing. Despite tipping the scales at over 240 pounds now, he still maintains that safety athleticism. If you've watched the Bucs' linebackers this year, you know they need an infusion of athleticism at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 25 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 1000 RUYDS 30 INTS 2 TDS 11 The Broncos' front seven doesn't need any more teeth, but that doesn't mean they can't get more. Allen's ferocious play style would fit in perfectly with the rest of that defense, as he's the best downhill linebacker in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell may not be big, but he's physical and sticky. That's the kind of corner the Rams desperately need. My favorite Terrell stat is that he's forced six fumbles since the start of last season. That's the kind of playmaker you're getting.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Howell may be a pass-rushing specialist with short arms, but he gets to opposing quarterbacks. He's done so 8.5 times already this season -- fourth most in the FBS. With how desperately the Colts could use juice along their defensive line, they can afford to take a role player of sorts.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 21 REYDS 305 YDS/REC 14.5 TDS 5 With this potentially being Dallas Goedert's last season with the Eagles, finding his replacement is a must. Even if it's not Goedert's last, they still play enough 12 and 13 personnel to make this a need -- especially with how poor their backup tight ends have been in the run game, where Sadiq gets after it.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 9 REYDS 155 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 3 Hood has been one of the biggest risers this season. A part-time player last year at Colorado, he's turned into a shutdown starter for the Volunteers. He's allowed only a 41.9 completion percentage against this year.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Romello Height LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Height is a unique prospect as an older, undersized defensive end, but you wouldn't know it by the way he plays. He's a violent pass rusher who can run by or through offensive tackles at his size. For a team like the Lions that plays with so many leads, Height's deficiencies in the run game may not matter as much.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Emmanuel Pregnon OL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK On an offensive line full of transfers, Pregnon has been the one who's stood out the most. He's yielded only two pressures this season after giving up 18 last year at USC. He's a four-year starter who's played a ton of football already.