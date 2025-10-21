Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Jets and Raiders take QBs in top 5 amid stronger WR and defensive classes
The 2026 NFL Draft race heats up as new QB, WR stars emerge midway through the season
Midway through the college football regular season, draft stocks are starting to crystallize across the landscape. This class, more than any in recent memory, features fewer surefire first-round grades -- meaning we should expect the unexpected come April.
What we can expect, though, is a much stronger wide receiver class than originally anticipated. There are some flat-out dudes on tape this year, and at least four have played their way into first-round contention.
Without further ado, let's predict the first 32 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
Mendoza hasn't been perfect, but he protects the football and has an NFL-ready skill set. He's logged only three turnover-worthy plays this season, per PFF, while maintaining a 9.2-yard average depth of target. That ability to push the ball downfield without recklessness is exactly what teams covet. Most notably, he's taken just six sacks all year and owns a low 10% pressure-to-sack conversion rate -- something Jets fans will appreciate.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Bain is wrecking college football in a way that we don't see every year along the defensive line. A defensive tackle with edge-rusher athleticism, he's already tallied 31 pressures this season. He'd be the perfect heir apparent to Cameron Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
The Titans have one of the worst edge units in football with a room full of journeymen. Faulk may not change that right away, but he has the kind of tools to develop into a game-changer over time. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, he can be a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive end. With the Titans' timeline being a few years away, they can afford to take a swing on a player with high-end potential.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
The defensive tackle position has been such a mess already this season that the Dolphins could very well address it in the first round in back-to-back years. Woods is already grown-man strong at 20 years old and has been since his freshman year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
While the Indiana game was tough, Moore bounced back with his best performance of the season against Rutgers. He's got such a talented arm that it's hard not to see him getting drafted highly -- it's more just a matter of when at this point. With the Raiders having Geno Smith under contract, they can afford to take someone like Moore, who hasn't played a ton of football, to develop in the background.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
With the Giants' running game springing to life in recent weeks, they could get another injection of life with Mauigoa. He's as muscular a tackle prospect as you'll see and the easiest people-mover in the draft class. That will pair nicely across from Andrew Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs may very well be the best player in the draft class regardless of position. Yes, safeties have been devalued, but that also makes the elite ones undervalued on their second contracts. Downs has allowed only 88 yards on 23 targets, and he has the most well-rounded game we've seen from a safety in some time.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyson is the No. 1 receiver the Browns' offense has been missing. It doesn't matter what route or alignment -- Tyson gets open. He's racked up 57 catches for 628 yards and eight scores already this season.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Spencer Fano IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
I wrote "OL" and not "OT," where Fano plays now, because he will more than likely be a guard at the next level. Elite guards are well worth top-10 picks in today's NFL, though. He's got the goods to be just that, with elite tape in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
McCoy has been a top-10 player on my board all season despite not playing a down after an ACL tear suffered last January. That's how good his sophomore tape was in 2024. He's likely to return to the field in the next few weeks. He's the top man corner in the class, and the Bengals have been playing far more man under new defensive coordinator Al Golden.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Another Buckeye at a position that's been devalued going highly. Don't let the linebacker designation fool you, though -- Reese could easily be considered a top-three edge rusher in the class as well, as he does some of that on third downs. He's already racked up 19 pressures in his first season as a full-time starter. Brian Flores would love to have that versatility in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Parker is a perfect defensive end for Dennis Allen's defense. He can play all three downs at a high level. The Bears don't have anyone they can rely on across from Montez Sweat at the moment, and Parker would change that.
Round 1 - Pick 13
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Commanders desperately need some juice in their front seven. Bailey most certainly has that. He leads all of college football with 10.5 sacks and 48 pressures.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
The Cowboys' offensive line is turning into a borderline dominant run-blocking unit -- so much so that they've revived Javonte Williams' career. Love can be the home-run hitter to Williams' chain-moving running style. It would be like Dallas' version of Detroit's backfield.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Simpson may not have high-end traits, but he continues to pass every test thrown his way. He's now racked up 18 touchdown passes compared to only one interception. He'd be the perfect quarterback to develop in Sean McVay's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
I have Tate going here, but if he continues the way he's played through the playoffs, he's going much higher than this. He's a true No. 1 receiver, even if he isn't for his own offense with Jeremiah Smith on the other side of him. He's caught 34 balls for 587 yards and six scores this season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs
Don't worry, Texans fans -- Ioane isn't a Kenyon Green situation here. He's already a dominant pass protector in a way Green never was. He's only allowed one pressure all season and can be a Day 1 starter for the Texans.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Drake Maye has been the best deep passer in football this season. He's 12 of his last 13 on targets 20-plus yards downfield. Maye just doesn't have much vertical talent to throw to. That would change with Brazzell, who's already caught seven deep targets himself this season.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs
The Browns have a lot of penetrators but no real nose tackle in their defense. At 6-foot-3 and 338 pounds with a reported 36-inch vertical, Washington could be both in the Browns' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
With the Seahawks' focus on the intermediate level of the field, Lemon would be a perfect fit. He's a high-end route runner who can go over the middle and doesn't drop balls. It's why he has the second-most receiving yards in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
With Trent Williams turning 38 years old next offseason and with a need at left guard, Lomu can slot inside then kick outside when Williams retires. The Utah tackle is great on the move and has only allowed seven pressures this season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
The Jim Harbaugh era has started with two straight first-rounders who help establish the run, and I don't expect that to change in 2026. Proctor is a left tackle for Alabama but will likely kick to guard in the pros. At over 360 pounds, you won't find too many more powerful men ever on a college football field.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Ravens' need for edge help is obvious every game you watch. Uiagalelei is a former five-star who would be one of the youngest players in the draft if he declares. He already has 25 pressures this year and has shown improvement every season of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Styles is a former safety who wouldn't stop growing. Despite tipping the scales at over 240 pounds now, he still maintains that safety athleticism. If you've watched the Bucs' linebackers this year, you know they need an infusion of athleticism at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 25
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
The Broncos' front seven doesn't need any more teeth, but that doesn't mean they can't get more. Allen's ferocious play style would fit in perfectly with the rest of that defense, as he's the best downhill linebacker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Terrell may not be big, but he's physical and sticky. That's the kind of corner the Rams desperately need. My favorite Terrell stat is that he's forced six fumbles since the start of last season. That's the kind of playmaker you're getting.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Howell may be a pass-rushing specialist with short arms, but he gets to opposing quarterbacks. He's done so 8.5 times already this season -- fourth most in the FBS. With how desperately the Colts could use juice along their defensive line, they can afford to take a role player of sorts.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
With this potentially being Dallas Goedert's last season with the Eagles, finding his replacement is a must. Even if it's not Goedert's last, they still play enough 12 and 13 personnel to make this a need -- especially with how poor their backup tight ends have been in the run game, where Sadiq gets after it.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hood has been one of the biggest risers this season. A part-time player last year at Colorado, he's turned into a shutdown starter for the Volunteers. He's allowed only a 41.9 completion percentage against this year.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Height is a unique prospect as an older, undersized defensive end, but you wouldn't know it by the way he plays. He's a violent pass rusher who can run by or through offensive tackles at his size. For a team like the Lions that plays with so many leads, Height's deficiencies in the run game may not matter as much.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
On an offensive line full of transfers, Pregnon has been the one who's stood out the most. He's yielded only two pressures this season after giving up 18 last year at USC. He's a four-year starter who's played a ton of football already.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
McDonald is the best pure run defender in the draft class. He holds up so well against double teams for only a third-year player. For a Chiefs defense that's had some issues vs. the run this year, McDonald would solve those.