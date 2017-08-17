Report: Alabama and Miami in negotiations to open the 2021 season in Atlanta

Alabama will open its 2017 season with a massive matchup against Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and it looks like the Tide are looking to take on another opponent from Florida in the same game a few years from now.

Alabama and Miami are currently in negotiations to open the 2021 season against one another in Atlanta, according to a report from Aaron Suttles at The Tuscaloosa News.

If the game were to happen, it would mark the first time Alabama and Miami had played since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. For those who don't recall, that game was rather important.

Miami entered as the No. 1 team in the country, having won 29 straight games. Alabama, meanwhile, was ranked No. 2 and put an end to Miami's winning streak that night in New Orleans. The win gave Alabama its first national title since 1979, its last before Nick Saban showed up and built the Tide into the dynasty we see today.

The two schools have met 17 times in their history with Alabama winning 14 of those matchups.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game debuted in 2008 and has been played every season since with two such matchups in 2012, 2014 and this season in 2017. Alabama will have played in five games as of next month and is 4-0 thus far.