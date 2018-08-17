Report: Alabama offensive lineman expected to miss several weeks with foot injury

One of Alabama's starting offensive lineman from last season could miss up to six weeks as he recovers from surgery on an injured foot, BamaOnLine reports. Tackle Matt Womack cracked a bone in his previously-broken foot, an injury that already forced him to miss the entirety of spring practices.

Based on the initial timeline, Womack could return by Alabama's Oct. 6 game at Arkansas.

Womack, a redshirt junior, started in all 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season. With Womack out, Alabama could turn to Jedrick Willis or left tackle Alex Leatherwood to fill in the gaps. The good news is Alabama's overall offensive line features a lot of experience. Phil Steele rates the Crimson Tide O-line as the SEC's second-most experienced group heading into the 2018 season.

Beyond its Week 1 game against Louisville, Alabama's first two SEC matchups are against Ole Miss (Sept. 15) and Texas A&M (Sept. 22).