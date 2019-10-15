Report: Alabama student accused of calling in threat to Tiger Stadium during LSU's game vs. Florida

A University of Alabama student has reportedly been accused of calling in a threat to LSU's Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during the Tigers' 42-28 win against Florida.

University of Alabama spokesperson Chris Bryant released a statement on Monday, providing no details on the incident but confirming the student's arrest.

"We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend," Bryant said, via the Tuscaloosa News. "Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

"UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events."

The student, Connor Bruce Croll, is a 19-year old freshman and was reportedly booked into jail early Sunday after being arrested by University of Alabama Police. He is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge. Louisiana.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard had no official comment for the Tuscaloosa News when reached, citing a pending investigation, but released a statement.

"While LSU cannot discuss specific security measures, it is important for the general public to know that LSU Police and officials, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies on location, have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities," the statement said.



"In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter. LSU appreciates the cooperation of all agencies and the University of Alabama and UAPD in this very serious matter. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of the public on campus."

It is unclear what charge or charges Croll will face, but according to the Tuscaloosa News the terrorizing law in Louisiana is a felony that can lead to fines of up to $15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 15 years. It's used in cases for "people who intentionally communicate information of a crime of violence, which causes the public to be in sustained fear for their safety, causes the evacuation of a building, or other serious disruption to the general public."