Report: Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis taking over as Michigan offensive coordinator

Alabama wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will be the new offensive coordinator at Michigan, according to a report from The Athletic. Gattis spent one season with the Crimson Tide after spending four seasons on James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

Crimson Tide wide receivers shined in Gattis' lone season with the program. Jerry Jeudy caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards, 14 touchdowns and won the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and Irv Smith, Jr. each had more than 700 receiving yards en route to the Tide winning the SEC title and playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With Gattis on staff, the Crimson Tide posted the best offensive season in program history 522 yards per game and 45.6 points per game.

Gattis joins a staff that was coordinated by-committee in 2018, with Harbaugh, assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, wide receivers coach Jim McElwain and the rest of the offensive staff participating in game-planning and play calling. That offense was hit-or-miss this season at times, and struggled against big-time competition.

The Wolverines finished sixth in the Big Ten in total offense with 419.5 yards per game, seventh in yards per play (6.09) and ninth in passing offense (215.7 yards per game). They averaged just 362.6 yards per game and 5.19 yards per play against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.