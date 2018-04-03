Report: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy out after surgery for a meniscus injury

Alabama's offense is loaded with young, talented skill players, but one of those stars will be out for the forseeable future.

AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports that rising sophomore wide receiver Jerry Jeudy recently underwent surgery for a meniscus injury. Jeudy will be out for some time, but could return before the end of spring practice. Alabama's annual A-Day game is set for April 21 at 2 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Jeudy commented on the report via Twitter.

Minor set back for a MAJOR comeback 💪🏿 https://t.co/1LZpgJ5bet — JJ⁴ (@jerryjeudy) April 3, 2018

The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder from Deerfield Beach, Florida, caught 14 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017. He was the Crimson Tide's second-leading receiver last year in terms of yards behind the recently-departed Calvin Ridley, and his 14 catches tied for third on the team behind Ridley (63) and former running back Bo Scarbrough (17).

A former 5-star prospect from Deerfield Beach High School, Jeudy was the nation's third-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2017 and No. 21 overall. He is expected to be one of Alabama's starters at wide receiver in 2018 under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Locksley.

Alabama opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Florida, in the Camping World Kickoff against Louisville.