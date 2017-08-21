Report: Army-Navy will play near World Trade Center site for 9/11 anniversary

The locations for multiple future Army-Navy games were announced on Monday, and the two military academies have agreed to play one game about 10 miles away from the World Trade Center site on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

The 2021 edition of the Army-Navy Game will be played at MetLife Stadium inside the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey, according to Brett McMurphy.

MetLife is located across the Hudson River from the World Trade Center site and about an 11-mile drive on the Lincoln Tunnel. The game is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2021, missing the precise 20-year anniversary by three months.

The Army-Navy game will be played in Philadelphia from 2017-20. Though the game site has rotated over the years, Philly has been the prominent location.

Army broke a 14-game losing streak to Navy last December with a 21-17 win.

CBS Sports announced in May that it will air the Army-Navy Game through 2028. It has been the home of the annual rivalry since 1996.

It appears as if the Army-Navy Game will officially announce this information on Tuesday.