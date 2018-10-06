Report: Boston College to be without star running back AJ Dillon for game vs. NC State
Dillon, who is No. 3 in the NCAA in rushing, sustained an ankle injury last week against Temple
Boston College will apparently be without its top offensive player for Saturday's game at No. 23 NC State.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, running back AJ Dillon did not travel with the team to Raleigh, North Carolina. Dillon sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of Boston College's 45-35 win over Temple last week. As of Wednesday, coach Steve Addazio said that Dillon was considered a game-time decision.
Boston College has not yet announced whether Dillon will play against the Wolfpack.
Losing Dillon would be a big blow for the Eagles' offense. The sophomore is third in the nation with 652 yards on the ground. If Dillon is indeed out, Boston College will likely use a committee approach to fill in the gaps.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan vs Maryland pick, live stream
Michigan looks to keep its win streak alive at home against Maryland
-
College football picks: Week 6 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 6 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 6 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas and Oklahoma football
-
Week 6 College football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, odds
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000 tim...