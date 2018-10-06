Report: Boston College to be without star running back AJ Dillon for game vs. NC State

Boston College will apparently be without its top offensive player for Saturday's game at No. 23 NC State.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, running back AJ Dillon did not travel with the team to Raleigh, North Carolina. Dillon sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of Boston College's 45-35 win over Temple last week. As of Wednesday, coach Steve Addazio said that Dillon was considered a game-time decision.

Boston College has not yet announced whether Dillon will play against the Wolfpack.

Losing Dillon would be a big blow for the Eagles' offense. The sophomore is third in the nation with 652 yards on the ground. If Dillon is indeed out, Boston College will likely use a committee approach to fill in the gaps.