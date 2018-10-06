Report: Boston College to be without star running back AJ Dillon for game vs. NC State

Dillon, who is No. 3 in the NCAA in rushing, sustained an ankle injury last week against Temple

Boston College will apparently be without its top offensive player for Saturday's game at No. 23 NC State

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, running back AJ Dillon did not travel with the team to Raleigh, North Carolina. Dillon sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of Boston College's 45-35 win over Temple last week. As of Wednesday, coach Steve Addazio said that Dillon was considered a game-time decision

Boston College has not yet announced whether Dillon will play against the Wolfpack. 

Losing Dillon would be a big blow for the Eagles' offense. The sophomore is third in the nation with 652 yards on the ground. If Dillon is indeed out, Boston College will likely use a committee approach to fill in the gaps. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories