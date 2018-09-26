Report: Clemson QB Kelly Bryant misses second straight practice after losing starting job

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney allowed senior quarterback Kelly Bryant to miss Monday's practice after he announced that freshman Trevor Lawrence would be the starting quarterback for Saturday's game vs. Syracuse. Tuesday, however, was a different story. The Charleston Post and Courier reported that Bryant missed Tuesday's practice as well, which could suggest that Bryant's future with the program is in doubt.

Bryant started the first four games for Clemson this year, has thrown for 461 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 130 yards and two scores. But Lawrence -- a true freshman, former five-star prospect and No. 1 overall player in the class of 2018 -- also played in all four games, and tossed four touchdown passes in Saturday's win over Georgia Tech.

The NCAA's new redshirt rule allows players to play in four games at any point during the season and sustain the ability to redshirt. Since Bryant already has four games in the books and can play immediately as a graduate transfer next season, it's a critical week for the former Tigers starter to make a decision.

Swinney said Tuesday that he hopes Bryant stays, but understands if he looks out for his own best interest.

"If he walked in here today and said, 'Hey coach, I don't want to play the rest of the year unless you've got to have me,' OK. If that's what you want to do, I'm all for it because I love Kelly," Swinney said. " I would be disappointed in that because we need him, but I wouldn't judge him for that."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback started every game for the Tigers last season, leading them to the ACC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. But the Tigers couldn't muster any offense in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal loss to Alabama, a game in which Bryant completed just 50 percent of his passes and averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt.

Bryant has proven that his ability as a dual-threat quarterback is enough to lead the Tigers to the College Football Playoff, but winning it all might be a different story. Lawrence's ability to stretch the field with his arm and unlock the potential of the Tigers' talented wide receiving corps makes the offense more explosive and could be the edge Swinney needs to put them over the top this year.