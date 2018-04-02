Report: College football coach suspended after striking player for 'failing to take a knee'

In the offseason, no headlines are usually a good thing. Such is the case for East Tennessee State and coach Randy Sanders, who is under investigation for a "potential violation of university policy."

According to the Johnson City Press, Sanders allegedly hit one of his players, defensive back Tyree Robinson, in the helmet during a spring practice session. The paper, citing sources close to the situation, said the alleged incident took place when Robinson "failed to take a knee during a drill."

As of now, no other details of what happened are available. Sanders did coach the team's scrimmage on Saturday, but word of his paid leave came down on Monday. ETSU's spring game is scheduled for Thursday.

"The head coach of the ETSU football team has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of potential violation of university policy" a statement from the university said.

Sanders is in his first season at ETSU after spending the last five seasons as Florida State's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.