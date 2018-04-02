Report: College football coach suspended after striking player for 'failing to take a knee'
East Tennessee State coach Randy Sanders is under investigation for reportedly hitting a player
In the offseason, no headlines are usually a good thing. Such is the case for East Tennessee State and coach Randy Sanders, who is under investigation for a "potential violation of university policy."
According to the Johnson City Press, Sanders allegedly hit one of his players, defensive back Tyree Robinson, in the helmet during a spring practice session. The paper, citing sources close to the situation, said the alleged incident took place when Robinson "failed to take a knee during a drill."
As of now, no other details of what happened are available. Sanders did coach the team's scrimmage on Saturday, but word of his paid leave came down on Monday. ETSU's spring game is scheduled for Thursday.
"The head coach of the ETSU football team has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of potential violation of university policy" a statement from the university said.
Sanders is in his first season at ETSU after spending the last five seasons as Florida State's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
-
The next men up in college football
These are the players who have to replace not only star value but major production next se...
-
Harbaugh a no-show at national title
The Wolverines football coach was nowhere to be found at Monday's NCAA men's basketball fi...
-
Report: Bama WR out with knee injury
Jeudy had 14 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2017
-
NCAA transfer rule reform to be a battle
There is no 'one size fits all' solution fix the NCAA's never-ending transfer rule problem
-
FSU to retire Peter Warrick's No. 9
Warrick's No. 9 is the 11th number to be retired in the program's history
-
WATCH: Spurrier drops TD in spring game
If you're wondering if the HBC still has some game left in him, it doesn't look like it