Report: Ex-Ohio State WR coach Zach Smith arrested for OVI in 2013, charge reduced
It's another in a long line of incidents for Smith
Another day, another twist and turn in the Zach Smith scandal plaguing Ohio State.
The Toledo Blade reported Monday that the former Ohio State wide receivers coach was arrested in 2013 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). He was reportedly pulled over in the early hours of Feb. 13, 2013 going 67 mph -- 17 mph over the speed limit -- and refused a breathalyzer test. He struggled with the ensuing field sobriety test, posted bond and was released later that morning.
The charge was later reduced. College football reporter Brett McMurphy reported Monday afternoon that the judge who reduced Smith's OVI charge is an Ohio State graduate and member of the President's Club.
Smith was fired by Ohio State in July after multiple allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Courtney Smith surfaced. Those reports include incidents when Smith was an assistant coach at both Ohio State and Florida under coach Urban Meyer. After denying he knew of a 2015 allegation at Big Ten Media Days in July, Meyer then claimed that he did know of the incident and followed proper reporting protocols in a statement released on Aug. 3. That came two days after he was placed on administrative leave by Ohio State pending an investigation into how he handled the allegations against Smith.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as the acting head coach of the Buckeyes in Meyer's absence. Ohio State opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 against Oregon State.
