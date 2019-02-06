Report: Ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will join Dallas XFL franchise as coach, general manager

The official relaunch of the XFL spring professional league will not take place until 2020, but a major head coaching/front office announcement expected this week should increase excitement to a higher level than it's been since the revelation of the league's return. The Dallas XFL franchise is expected to name former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops as the team's first coach, and in addition to his on-field duties, the Youngstown, Ohio, native will also serve as the team's general manager, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Stoops will earn the moniker of being named the first coach within the new XFL.

Stoops spent 18 years as the coach of the Sooners (1999-2016), compiling an overall record of 190-48 in Norman, Oklahoma, and capturing the national championship during the 2000 season in just his second year at the helm. Shortly before the 2017 season, Stoops abruptly announced his retirement from coaching, handing over the reins to up-and-coming offensive guru Lincoln Riley. Since Stoops's departure, Oklahoma has made consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, both times seeing a premature exit in the semifinal round.

Some expected that Stoops, 58, would return to coaching at some point following a brief hiatus, but most believed that would come in the FBS collegiate ranks to rejuvenate another program if he stepped back on the sidelines again.

However, it appears as if Stoops has been lured away from his vacation with an offer from a professional football league in need of a jolt to get off the ground in 2020.

The relaunch of WWE chairman Vince McMahon's XFL, which previously ran for just one season in 2001, was announced in January 2018. In early December, Dallas was revealed as one of the eight cities that will be hosting teams for the league, though no nicknames were provided at the time.

This weekend, the Alliance of American Football (AAF), a rival spring professional football league that boasts other notable college football coaches such as Steve Spurrier, Rick Neuheisel and Dennis Erickson, will begin its inaugural season. The announcement of Stoops as not only a coach in the XFL next year but a front office presence will garner some needed attention for the league one year out from its return.