Report: Ex-Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson expected to gain immediate eligibility at Michigan

Shea Patterson will reportedly be able to compete for the starting quarterback job at Michigan this fall, with news of immediate eligibility officially coming as soon as Friday, according to a report from the Detroit News.

The report also states that Michigan officials were unable to confirm the news and that the athletic department had "no new information on a final decision from the NCAA."

Patterson's immediate eligibility is good news for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh adds a dynamic offensive threat to the competition at quarterback, though now Patterson's task will be to play catch-up with Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey after spending all spring waiting for his waiver.

The news of Patterson being eligible also reflects on battle between Ole Miss and players that have chosen to leave the program in the wake of Hugh Freeze's exit and NCAA sanctions. The Rebels have taken a stance against agreeing to immediate eligibility, forcing Patterson and others to plead their case to the NCAA.