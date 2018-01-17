Report: FAU's Lane Kiffin to make Charlie Weis Jr., 24, youngest coordinator in FBS
Weis Jr. was an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017
With Kendal Briles gone, taking a job as the offensive coordinator at Houston, Lane Kiffin has reportedly decided to fill the open role on his FAU staff with another coach's son.
FAU has yet to officially announce the hire, but Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman and several other FAU-centric outlets are reporting that Charlie Weis Jr. will be named the Owls' offensive coordinator.
At 24, Weis is set to be the youngest coordinator at the FBS level. Weis was brought on board in December 2017 as the team's tight end coach (he already has an official bio on the team site) after serving as an offensive analyst for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2017 season. Prior to that, he worked for two years at Alabama as an offensive analyst reporting to Kiffin, who was then the offensive coordinator.
Much of Weis' initial experience in coaching followed the career path of his father, former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, Notre Dame coach and Kansas coach Charlie Weis. He was a quality control coach at Florida, focusing his efforts on the wide receivers and a volunteer training camp intern for the Patriots who also spent three years as a team manager at Kansas.
-
Top 25 returning players for CFB
College football lost a ton of star power, but these players are studs going into next fal...
-
Music City Bowl refs received threats
Pac-12 referee Chris Coyte ejected Kentucky RB Benny Snell Jr. for initiating contact with...
-
Washington State QB commits suicide
The 21-year-old quarterback was expected to start for the Cougars in 2018
-
Irish dismiss four, including Stepherson
The Fighting Irish will be without some playmakers in 2018
-
Kevin Sumlin is still a damn good coach
It may have been impossible for Sumlin to meet the expectations set for him in College Sta...
-
Teams hit hardest by early departures
Some players are more easily replaced than others
Add a Comment