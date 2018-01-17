Report: FAU's Lane Kiffin to make Charlie Weis Jr., 24, youngest coordinator in FBS

With Kendal Briles gone, taking a job as the offensive coordinator at Houston, Lane Kiffin has reportedly decided to fill the open role on his FAU staff with another coach's son.

FAU has yet to officially announce the hire, but Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman and several other FAU-centric outlets are reporting that Charlie Weis Jr. will be named the Owls' offensive coordinator.

SOURCE: Lane Kiffin has hired Charlie Weis Jr as #FAU’s new offensive coordinator. Weis is 24 and worked with Kiffin at #Alabama on Nick Saban’s staff. Weis started at FAU on Monday in his new role. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2018

At 24, Weis is set to be the youngest coordinator at the FBS level. Weis was brought on board in December 2017 as the team's tight end coach (he already has an official bio on the team site) after serving as an offensive analyst for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2017 season. Prior to that, he worked for two years at Alabama as an offensive analyst reporting to Kiffin, who was then the offensive coordinator.

Much of Weis' initial experience in coaching followed the career path of his father, former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, Notre Dame coach and Kansas coach Charlie Weis. He was a quality control coach at Florida, focusing his efforts on the wide receivers and a volunteer training camp intern for the Patriots who also spent three years as a team manager at Kansas.