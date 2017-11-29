Report: Florida State prepping backup plans in case Jimbo Fisher bolts to Texas A&M
Both FSU and Texas A&M await Fisher's decision on his coaching future
While Texas A&M waits for a decision from Jimbo Fisher, Florida State has reportedly begun the background work on replacement candidates should Fisher decide to leave Tallahassee. According to USA Today's Dan Wolken, Florida State officials have started preparing for Fisher's departure.
It's important to note, Wolken wrote, that both Florida State and Texas A&M are currently unaware of Fisher's intentions, but should the national title-winning coach choose to accept what is expected to be lucrative offer (remember, no offers are made until the coach is hired these days) FSU wants to prepared for its own coaching search.
The search will reportedly include Oregon coach Willie Taggart as a top candidate.
Citing a source close to the situation, Noles247 confirmed that FSU began looking at Taggart and other coaches "as recently as Sunday."
Taggart went 10-2 at South Florida in 2016 and 7-5 this year in his first season with Oregon. At South Florida, he recruited the state well, and with his high-powered offense and in-state ties, it is believed that the 41-year old Bradenton, Florida, native will be one of the top targets should Fisher leave for Texas A&M.
