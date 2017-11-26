Report: Florida targeting Mississippi State's Dan Mullen as next coach

The coaching carousel is spinning at a fast pace, and it appears it could spin Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen back to Gainseville, Florida, as the head coach of the Florida Gators.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that the ninth-year coach at Mississippi State has become the primary target for athletic director Scott Stricklin, and the deal could be done as early as Sunday. Mullen and Stricklin worked together when Stricklin was Mississippi State's AD from 2010-16.

When asked about his future following Thursday's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss, Mullen deflected as best he could.

"I'm very, very happy here. I'm happy with what we've built," Mullen said, according to 247Sports. "I have a great president and a great administration. You look at our fan base we have here, look at the program we've built. I think it's pretty special. I'm fortunate to be the head coach. John (Cohen) and Dr. (Mark) Keenum have both told me they want me to continue to be the head coach here. We'll see after the game. Before the game they did. We'll see right now."

Mullen is 69-46 as the head coach of the Bulldogs, having led them to bowl games in each of the last seven seasons. They will earn another postseason trip following an 8-4 campaign in 2017. Mullen also led MSU to the No. 1 ranking in the first ever College Football Playoff Rankings in 2014 and an Orange Bowl trip later that year.

His 69 wins at Mississippi State rank him second all-time in program history, six games behind Jackie Sherrill. His .605 career winning percentage ranks him fourth in program history among coaches with 30 or more games under their belts for the Bulldogs. When Mississippi State gets a bowl invitation next week, it will be the eighth under Mullen. Prior to his arrival, the program had been to just 13 bowls in its entire existence.

Prior to his time in Starkville, Mississippi, Mullen was the offensive coordinator at Florida under Urban Meyer where he won national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Florida fired former coach Jim McElwain last month amid reports of a personality conflict with administrators. Randy Shannon served as the interim coach during the final month of the season, going 1-3 during that span.