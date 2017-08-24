Report: Florida WR James Robinson, LB Ventrell Miller cited for marijuana

It's been a tough offseason in Gainesville, and even more bad news hit the Florida football program this week.

Wide receiver James Robinson and linebacker Ventrell Miller were cited with misdemeanor marijuana possession on Monday, First Coast News reported Thursday afternoon. The two players were inside their off-campus apartment early Monday morning when a residential assistant smelled marijuana and notified University of Florida police.

"Coach (Jim) McElwain is aware and it has been dealt with," a team spokesman told Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports.

Robinson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound true freshman and former 4-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida, is expected to be a contributor in a Gator wide receiving corps that could use his length to create opportunities downfield in a passing game that has been stagnant for the better part of a decade. With star Antonio Callaway suspended for the season opener, the stage was set for Robinson to become an instant star at Florida.

He previously ran into trouble on a recruiting visit in January, when he was cited for marijuana possession at Ohio State.

Miller, a former 3-star prospect and true freshman from Lakeland, got into more recent trouble in Gainesville.

He was one of the seven Gators suspended by the school earlier this month for violation of team rules. According to OnlyGators.com, the suspensions stemmed from misuse of student debit cards.

"We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing," McElwain said of the seven players -- including Miller -- who will miss the Michigan game. "Action has been taken – they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward."

Florida opens its season Sept. 2 against Michigan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.