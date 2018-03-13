Report: Former five-star LSU DB Kristian Fulton fighting two-year NCAA suspension

If you're tuned in to the recruiting scene, you might remember former five-star defensive back Kristian Fulton from Metairie, Louisiana. The defensive back signed with LSU in the class of 2016 and was one of five top-100 players in former coach Les Miles' final class with the Tigers. Fulton was supposed to come in and be one of the next in line at "DBU."

Since then ... silence.

Now we know why.

After playing sparingly as a freshman under Miles and then-interim coach Ed Orgeron in 2016, Fulton didn't see the field in 2017 and won't in 2018 unless he wins an off-the-field fight that has been brewing for more than a year.

According to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate, Fulton was suspended by the NCAA for two years -- one for allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent drug testing sample during his true freshman season, and another for "failing" the test in which the fraudulent sample was allegedly used. Fulton's family is appealing the ruling in the hopes of Fulton regaining eligibility for the 2018 season by calling into question the handling of Fulton's sample.

"The NCAA suspending this young man for two full competitive seasons is unethical, and there are due process issues relative to the collection of the test specimen," Don Jackson, the attorney representing the Fulton family, told The Advocate. "The decision in this case was ethically and legally incorrect. He's suffered the most serious sanction I've ever seen for a student-athlete who failed a drug test."

Fulton's absence has not only impacted a defense that was in need of the versatility that the 6-foot, 177-pounder provides, but has negated the impact of a recruiting class that was headlined by top-tier defensive backs.

In addition to Fulton, the Tigers signed Savion Smith -- another five-star defensive back -- in the class of 2016. Like Fulton, Smith played sparingly as a freshman during the 2016 season. Instead of sticking around through the change to the Orgeron era, he landed at Alabama by way of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

With Fulton's status in flux, Smith going to a rival and the early departures of Kevin Toliver and Donte Jackson to the NFL, "Greedy" Williams is left as "the man" in LSU's secondary. On top of that, it makes the decision of Patrick Surtain Jr. to sign with Alabama over LSU on National Signing Day in 2018 even more painful.