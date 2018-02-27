Report: Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones in talks for off-field role with Alabama

Alabama topped Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, and the man who coined the phrase "champions of life" could be in the mix to join the reigning national champions for the 2018 season.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, former Tennessee coach Butch Jones is in talks with Alabama to join the staff as an offensive analyst in an off-the-field role. Zenitz reports that Jones and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban have met in person and the former Volunteers head man has been in Tuscaloosa recently.

While Jones' tenure on Rocky Top was ... well, rocky, he was 27-13 at Central Michigan from 2007-09 and 23-14 at Cincinnati from 2010-12. He built the Tennessee program back to a point where it was contending for the SEC East title in 2015 and 2016, but a 4-6 record earned him a trip to the unemployment line late in the 2017 season. He finished his career 34-27 in five season with the Volunteers.

Jones has experience as an offensive coordinator, running backs coach, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach during his career on the sideline.

This is hardly new territory for Saban. He has provided a soft landing spot for several coaches who have fallen on hard times, including former offensive coordinator and current FAU coach Lane Kiffin, former Washington and USC coach and current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, former New Mexico coach and current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and former Cal and Washington defensive line coach and current Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Jones clearly couldn't handle the expectations and pressure that go along with major college football at Tennessee, but was successful at smaller stops prior to that point. A trip through the "Saban Coaching PhD" program has worked well for others. Jones' familiarity with the SEC would benefit Alabama's new-look staff in 2017, and could help him rebuild his own career "brick-by-brick" if he lands the gig.