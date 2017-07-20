Report: Former top running back recruit to transfer from Alabama
The loaded Alabama running back depth chart is losing one name
Alabama has become a modern-day "running back U" under coach Nick Saban, with Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry, Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough all taking turns toting the rock for the Crimson Tide.
B.J. Emmons won't be part of that fraternity.
According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Emmons -- a former 4-star prospect from Morganton, North Carolina -- will transfer from the program, along with former 3-star cornerback Aaron Robinson.
In seven games as a freshman in 2016, Emmons rushed 35 times for 173 yards and one touchdown. He suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his foot prior to the LSU game which ended his freshman campaign and limited his participation in spring practice.
As the second-ranked running back in the class according to the 247Sports composite, Emmons was one of the centerpieces of the 2016 recruiting class for Saban and Co. The 6-foot, 206-pound back has the size to be a bruiser in major college football, and enough quickness to be dangerous in space.
Despite his potential, he would have been fighting with Harris, Scarbrough, sophomore Josh Jacobs and true freshman early enrollee Najee Harris for playing time this fall. With Harris and Scarbrogh entrenched, Jacobs serving as the changeup back and Harris -- the nation's third-ranked player in the class of 2017 -- serving as "the future," it's no surprise that a talented running back like Emmons began looking around for a better situation.
