Report: FSU QB Deondre Francois being investigated for domestic violence incident
Francois was the Seminoles' starting quarterback before missing most of last season with a knee injury
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated in a domestic violence incident, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The alleged incident took place early Wednesday morning.
"Multiple sources have confirmed that Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a domestic battery involving Francois at about 12:35 a.m.," according to the report. "Additionally, police call notes show officers responded to a domestic incident at the same time."
No arrests have been made in connection to the alleged act and details are scarce. Florida State has not yet issued a statement on the matter.
Francois was Florida State's starting quarterback in 2016 and the start of the 2017 season. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Seminoles' opener against Alabama. The 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year was replaced by James Blackman, but was on track to come back fully healthy in time to compete for the job again in 2018.
CBS Sports will update this post as more information becomes available ...
-
Thomas Lopez finds a family and a future
Thomas Lopez celebrated Mother's Day with his mom for the first time in 2017
-
Suspended Florida players reinstated
Florida's roster got a boost on Tuesday with the return of several key members of the prog...
-
OK State lands Aussie punter
Tom Hutton joins the ranks of former Aussie rules footballers joining the college football...
-
Tua Tagovailoa an early Heisman favorite
The freshman is already on Heisman lists after throwing the walk-off score in the national...
-
Teams that can close strong in 2018
These seven teams should make the most noise down the homestretch towards signing day
-
Air Force recruited through shutdown
Air Force was forced to cancel 11 athletic events because of the 69-hour government shutdo...
Add a Comment