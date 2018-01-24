Report: FSU QB Deondre Francois being investigated for domestic violence incident

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated in a domestic violence incident, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The alleged incident took place early Wednesday morning.

"Multiple sources have confirmed that Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a domestic battery involving Francois at about 12:35 a.m.," according to the report. "Additionally, police call notes show officers responded to a domestic incident at the same time."

No arrests have been made in connection to the alleged act and details are scarce. Florida State has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Francois was Florida State's starting quarterback in 2016 and the start of the 2017 season. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Seminoles' opener against Alabama. The 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year was replaced by James Blackman, but was on track to come back fully healthy in time to compete for the job again in 2018.

