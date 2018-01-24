Report: FSU QB Deondre Francois being investigated for domestic violence incident

Francois was the Seminoles' starting quarterback before missing most of last season with a knee injury

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated in a domestic violence incident, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The alleged incident took place early Wednesday morning. 

"Multiple sources have confirmed that Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a domestic battery involving Francois at about 12:35 a.m.," according to the report. "Additionally, police call notes show officers responded to a domestic incident at the same time."

No arrests have been made in connection to the alleged act and details are scarce. Florida State has not yet issued a statement on the matter. 

Francois was Florida State's starting quarterback in 2016 and the start of the 2017 season. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Seminoles' opener against Alabama. The 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year was replaced by James Blackman, but was on track to come back fully healthy in time to compete for the job again in 2018. 

CBS Sports will update this post as more information becomes available ... 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories