Report: Georgia QB, Week 1 starter Jacob Eason expected to transfer to Washington

Quarterback Jacob Eason, Georgia's Week 1 starter, is leaning heavily towards transferring to Washington, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. Jude writes that Eason is expected to transfer "barring a last-minute change of heart."

Georgia nor Eason, who is from Lake Stevens, Washington, have announced anything officially.

Eason -- the 2015 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year -- was the Bulldogs' starter as a freshman during the 2016 season, throwing for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight picks. However, Eason injured his knee during the first game of the 2017 season against Appalachian State. He was replaced by freshman Jake Fromm, who went on to lead the Bulldogs' offense to a national title game appearance against Alabama.

As such, Fromm was the full-time starter even when Eason was healthy enough to return. The sophomore appeared in five games this season in mop-up duty and completed four passes for 28 yards. Given the way Fromm finished out the season with big-time throws in the Rose Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia and in the national championship vs. Alabama, there was no way Eason was earning his starting job back. And with five-star quarterback Justin Fields enrolling early, Georgia's quarterback depth chart was about to get even more competitive, not less.

Eason, if he does transfer, will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA rules. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.