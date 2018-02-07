Greg Schiano says he's staying at Ohio State, not taking Patriots DC job
Schiano has told reporters and recruits that he's staying put in Columbus for 2018
Despite multiple reports linking Greg Schiano to the defensive coordinator opening for the New England Patriots, the Ohio State assistant told Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman that he has no plans to leave the Buckeyes.
Feldman notes that Schiano played a big part of landing a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere from the Tampa area, one of the biggest wins early on National Signing Day.
-
LSU's message boards are so, so angry
There's nothing better on National Signing Day than angry message boards
-
Ohio State nabs top 2018 OT Petit-Frere
The top offensive tackle was considered a long-time lean for Florida
-
Patrick Surtain Jr. picks Bama over LSU
Nick Saban secured a commitment from Surtain, the highest-rated uncommitted player Wednesd...
-
5-star CB Tyson Campbell picks Georgia
Campbell is the No. 2 cornerback in the country behind his high school teammate
-
Twitter suspends school accts on NSD
Texas, Georgia, Missouri and South Florida have been suspended by Twitter in the past day
-
National Signing Day 2018 live updates
Live coverage of National Signing Day, including commitment announcements, team rankings,...
Add a Comment