Greg Schiano says he's staying at Ohio State, not taking Patriots DC job

Schiano has told reporters and recruits that he's staying put in Columbus for 2018

Despite multiple reports linking Greg Schiano to the defensive coordinator opening for the New England Patriots, the Ohio State assistant told Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman that he has no plans to leave the Buckeyes.

Feldman notes that Schiano played a big part of landing a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere from the Tampa area, one of the biggest wins early on National Signing Day.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories