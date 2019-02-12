Report: Kentucky defensive coordinator leaves for Chiefs, Mike Stoops to be considered for vacancy

Mike Stoops may not be a member of Nick Saban's coaching rehabilitation club for much longer. ESPN reports that Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House is, in fact, joining the Kansas City Chiefs as the team's linebackers coach. The report adds that House and the Chiefs have been back and forth on the terms of House's buyout with Kentucky, leading to stalled talks in the deal.

However, if the Wildcats do lose their defensive coordinator (the hire has not yet been made official, but it is certainly trending in that direction), coach Mark Stoops could look to familiar name to fill the vacancy: his brother, Mike. Speaking with Matt Jones on Kentucky Sports Radio, Stoops said he would "absolutely" be open to hiring his brother. However, Stoops said that in the context of being open to all possibilities for the DC job.

"If you go back to the last time I had a coordinating job open with D.J. (Eliot) leaving, I looked at hiring from outside the program and looked at promoting within. I ultimately decided to give Matt (House) the job and it worked out pretty well. Now I have to look at it the same way."

Mike was fired this past October following Oklahoma's 48-45 loss to Texas. Though the loss was the Sooners' only one for the regular season and did not keep them out of the College Football Playoff, it was a breaking point for Stoops, whose defenses in recent years had become a liability. However, Stoops' first stint as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator in the early 2000s with his other brother, Bob, was far more successful. If he were to be hired at Kentucky, there's a good chance he wouldn't be followed by any type of baggage leftover from the Sooners.

Kentucky is coming off of a 10-3 season, one of the best in program history and the first 10-win season since 1977.