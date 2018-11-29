Report: Los Angeles Chargers' OC Ken Whisenhunt to interview with Georgia Tech about coaching vacancy

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is reportedly interviewing this weekend with Georgia Tech, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Whisenhunt's name quickly came up when Paul Johnson announced he was going to step down at the end of the year after 11 seasons in Atlanta. The Chargers' offensive coordinator and former Cardinals and Titans head coach was an All-ACC player at Georgia Tech, but has limited coaching experience at the college level. Outside of two years on the Vanderbilt staff at the start of his coaching career in the mid-90s, everything else on Whisenhunt's resume has been at the pro level.

But since Schefter's report notes that Georgia Tech would like to hire someone with NFL experience and school connections, Whisenhunt is going to be one of the first calls on that list.

Whisenhunt has a 48-71 record as a head coach, mostly with the Arizona Cardinals. He won an NFC Championship as a head coach, a Super Bowl as an assistant and has a hand in one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL with the Chargers. For Georgia Tech, bringing in Whisenhunt would be a program-changing move. After 11 seasons with Johnson, you'd think they want to move the offense to a pro-style attack, but hiring Whisenhunt would be all the way pro-style: from the offense on the field and through the entire program.