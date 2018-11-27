Report: Louisville AD, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm meet about vacancy, decision expected soon

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was born in Louisville, went to high school in Louisville, played quarterback at the University of Louisville and got his coaching career started at Louisville. Now, he could become the coach of the Cardinals as early as Wednesday.

Brohm and athletic director Vince Tyra met Tuesday in central Indiana and a decision from Brohm is expected as early as Wednesday, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling. Brohm is 13-12 in two years with the Boilermakers, leading Purdue to a 6-6 mark in 2018. He was 30-10 in three years as the coach of Western Kentucky (2014-16) using an offensive air raid scheme similar to the one he thrived in while he was a player from 1989-93.

As he has been constantly since the job opened on Nov. 11, Brohm was asked about the Louisville vacancy on Saturday after the win over Indiana that secured bowl eligibility for the Boilermakers.

"Well, like I said, I want Louisville to do what's best for them," Brohm said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "I'm a fan. But right now, I'm the coach at Purdue. This is where I want to be, and I like it here."

Louisville fired Bobby Petrino on Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start to the season -- one year removed from star quarterback Lamar Jackson's last season with the program. Since that news broke, Brohm has been universally considered front-runner to get the job. Now that the regular season is over, it seems like things are moving fast on the Brohm-Louisville front.