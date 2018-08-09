Report: LSU and Florida State to play in 2022 and 2023 at neutral sites for season openers

Prepare yourselves for a pair of battles between Jimbo Fisher's old stomping grounds.

It was reported on Thursday that Florida State and LSU have scheduled a two-game series that will see the programs opening both the 2022 and 2023 seasons against one another, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy. Both games will be played at neutral sites, with New Orleans playing host in 2022 and Orlando welcoming them both in 2023.

Should neither team play against one another in the coming seasons before then, the 2022 meeting will be the first football game played between the two since the 1991 season. Florida State won that game 27-16, and the Seminoles have dominated the series, winning seven of the previous nine matchups, including four straight. LSU's last win over Florida State came in 1982.

Of course, as lovely as it is to see these two programs agreeing to enticing games against each other in the future, I'd be remiss if I didn't make my standard complaint about a series such as this. It's great that Florida State and LSU will begin the 2022 and 2023 seasons against one another, but think of how much better the games would be if they were played in Tallahassee and Baton Rouge rather than New Orleans and Orlando.

OK, so maybe the game in New Orleans will be fun for the media covering it, but my original point still stands.