Report: LSU splits with Matt Canada after negotiating down his buyout
The Tigers have parted with their highly-sought-after coordinator after just one season
Update: While it is not officially official just yet, LSU and offensive coordinator Matt Canada have reportedly finalized the terms of their "mutual separation." According to The Advocate, the two parties came to a financial agreement Friday night, and Canada will walk away with roughly $1.7 million in buyout money, about half of the $3.3 million he was originally owed. However, that $1.7 million is guaranteed, meaning Canada will keep it on top of whatever salary he earns at a new job.
Canada was with LSU for just one season.
Original story
LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada is not expected to return with the Tigers in 2018. According to The Advocate, the only question is the specifics of the separation. It was widely reported prior to the Citrus Bowl that Canada would not be retained for the 2018 season, and on Thursday, it was noted that the school is in "deep settlement negotiations" on the split with Canada, the highest-paid offensive coordinator in 2017.
Canada signed a three-year deal in December 2016 at $1.5 million per year, leaving $3.3 million owed to the 45-year-old assistant to buy out the remainder of the deal. That amount is mitigated by any future salary Canada receives from another job, and Canada is reportedly "actively pursuing other jobs" after being encouraged to do so by the LSU program in mid-December.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron reportedly grew frustrated with Canada's offensive scheme during the season with tension between coach and offensive coordinator beginning as early as late September when LSU dropped back-to-back games against Troy and Mississippi State.
Orgeron is expected to consider longtime assistant Steve Ensminger as a candidate to replace Canada with 73-year-old offensive consultant Jerry Sullivan potentially taking on an "elevated role."
