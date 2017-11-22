Report: Market crowds for Chip Kelly with Florida, UCLA, mysterious third team

Former Oregon coach and current ESPN college football analyst Chip Kelly seems destined to be back in college coaching next year, but the big question now is where he will wind up

The Gainesville Sun reported Sunday that officials from Florida flew to New Hampshire to meet with Kelly about its vacant coaching position, which just so happened to be the same day that UCLA fired Jim Mora. Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reported that Kelly will likely be the top target of the Bruins.

Now a third team has reportedly jumped into the ring. But who?

FootballScoop.com reported that, in addition to UCLA officials meeting with Kelly, another school has been in contact with people close to Kelly to gauge interest if the job at the mysterious third school opens up. In other words, that program does not currently have a vacancy.

What school could that be? Reports surfaced that Kevin Sumlin's divorce from Texas A&M will be finalized shortly after the LSU game on Saturday, regardless of outcome. Nebraska coach Mike Riley's time in Lincoln seems to be coming to an end relatively soon, as does Bret Bielema's at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are set to make a push for Auburn's Gus Malzahn after the season, which could open up another high-profile program that's married to spread principles in a fertile recruiting ground.

One thing is certain, though. As CBS Sports' own Dennis Dodd wrote Sunday, Kelly is the real superstar coach driving the 2017 silly season, not Jon Gruden.

So what factors will Kelly be considering?

Money is not going to be an object for any of the heavy-hitters in this market; it will be more about fit.

Does Kelly want to get in the rough-and-tumble SEC recruiting wars, despite publicly sayin in 2013 -- when he was coach of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles -- that he doesn't miss recruiting at all? Would he favor a return to the West Coast where, even though he's a New Hampshire native, he found the most success he's had as a head coach? How would he fit in at Texas A&M after the fact that he received an 18-month show cause order for his part in the improper use of recruiting services from Willie Lyles, who was based in Texas?

That all remains to be seen.

But it's clear at this point that the market for Kelly right now is white hot and about to crank up to "scorching."

Kelly was 46-7 in four years as Oregon's coach from 2009-12. He won the Pac-10/Pac-12 championship in each of his first three seasons at the helm and earned a berth in the BCS Championship Game following the 2010 season. He spent four seasons in the NFL from Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016), compiling a record of 28-35.