Report: Mekhi Brown, the Alabama player who went nuts on sideline, is transferring

Mekhi Brown gained national notoriety during Alabama's 26-23 win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship by committing an unsportsmanlike penalty late in the third quarter and promptly going nuts on the sideline. The incident included an outburst in which he went after a Crimson Tide assistant.

Now, Brown is reportedly a "former" member of the Crimson Tide.

According to the Tennessean, Brown -- a 6-foot-5, 240-pound rising redshirt junior linebacker -- is attending classes at Tennessee State and will play football at the school provided he meets certain stipulations stemming from his title game sideline outburst.

The day after the game, coach Nick Saban said he hadn't seen Brown's sideline outburst.

"I really don't know what you're talking about," he said. "The only thing that I have said to Mekhi Brown was you got a penalty. It was after the whistle. For pushing and shoving, which was an emotional decision, which is selfish on his part that penalized the team, gave them the ball on the 40-yard line instead of the 25-yard line."

Brown, a former 4-star prospect from Columbus, Georgia, had seven tackles for the Crimson Tide during the 2017 season. According to the report, he had already applied to Tennessee State prior to the College Football Playoff.