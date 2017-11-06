Report: Memorabilia dealer alleges he paid Alabama players for autographs in 2009

In Nick Saban's third year as coach at Alabama in 2009, the Crimson Tide returned to national prominence with a 37-21 win over Texas in the BCS National Championship Game in January 2010. In the month prior to that game, though, something fishy might have been going on.

A report from Sports Illustrated alleges that several members of that team -- including defensive back Marquis Johnson and defensive lineman Terrence Cody -- were paid for autographs during the school's winter break in 2009.

Memorabilia dealers Cliff Panezich and Adam Bollinger told SI's Luke Winn that they arrived on campus looking for players to sign items, and eventually paid Johnson around $200, Cody around $400 and other members of the team $20-$40 per item -- mostly white-paneled collectible footballs. Other players mentioned in the report include cornerback Rod Woodson, tight end Colin Peek, defensive back Ali Sharrief and QB Greg McElroy -- although Panezich said Sharrief and McElroy declined compensation in order to comply with NCAA rules.

This isn't the first memorabilia-related incident to strike the SEC in recent years.

Former Georgia running back Todd Gurley was suspended four games in the middle of the 2014 season for receiving similar compensation from a dealer named Bryan Allen. Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green was suspended four games in 2010 for selling his 2009 Independence Bowl jersey for $1,000. Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was suspended for the first half of the first game of his sophomore season in 2013 for signing more than 4,000 items.

Does this mean that the 2009 national title is in jeopardy? No. Alabama will hang on to that. But it's another story that fits into what was a trend around the college football world during that time period.